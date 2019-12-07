Wiley College’s men’s basketball team is five games into its first season under the direction of head coach Chase Campbell, who’s trying to put together the best recipe for success.
“I’m a country boy and what we do is we take a big stew pot,” Campbell said. “We put all of their personalities in it and then take out what we don’t need and add whatever else we do need. We’re adding the accountability flavor. We’re adding the hard working flavor again. We’re adding we-don’t-quit flavor. We’re adding everything we’ve got to do and hopefully by March we’ll have a really good pot of stew coming. That’s really what you want.”
According to Campbell, senior point guard Taylan Grogan brings a lot of those flavors the team needs.
“If I’m going into a fight, I’m taking Taylan with me because whatever he has in the tank that day, I’m getting,” Campbell explained. “Taylan has been phenomenal. He bought in from day one. He’s been a guy who has shown up to work every day with his lunch pail and his hard hat and just goes to work. He’s going to compete for you. He’s going to play hard and I just love coaching him.”
Grogan has bought into the idea of leading by example.
“If I set the example and bring the energy, everybody will follow my lead,” the senior guard said.
As a senior Grogan hopes to lead the Wildcats to a successful 2019-20 season.
“National tournament, conference champs, regular season champs,” he said when asked about his expectations for the year.
Then when asked what kind of mark he hopes to leave with his teammates, Grogan said, “I want to be remembered as a dude who takes his work serious, has fun doing work but gets the job done.”
“That’s what I ask the guys – ‘What do you want your story to be about?’” Campbell said. “‘If I had to watch a movie about you, what do you want your movie to say? What will I get from watching your movie? What story are you putting in front of the people to where people can say, this guy was X, Y and Z?’ I tell our guys, ‘Control your own narrative. Don’t let anyone else control your narrative. Be who you are. Be who you’re supposed to be.’”
So far, Grogan’s story is about a guy who leads the NAIA with 28.2 points per game. It’s about the fourth-leading scorer from beyond the arc, averaging 4.4 three-pointers per game. It’s about a guy who is averaging three assists per game and about a player who’s already earned Red River Conference Player of the Week honors this season, but it’s also about so much more than that.
One could say it’s about a guy who has made it a tradition since middle school to eat Skittles before every game, or about someone who wears the No. 3 because it was the last number his grandmother saw him wear.
“She passed the summer going into my senior year (of high school),” Grogan offered, adding she taught him to keep his faith God. “She always preached that to me, even when things go bad, talk to God and always thank Him.”
Grogan transferred to Wiley College a year ago from Louisiana College but suffered an injury that forced him to miss a significant amount of playing time.
“It was hard but it made me want to push more and be better for the team,” he said.
Now with a new role as a senior leader and under a new head coach, Grogan hopes to help turn the Wildcats around.
“The biggest surprise I would say is Taylon Grogan coming out of the gate with a 41-point game, 12-of-19 shooting and then following that right back up on the road with 33,” Campbell said. “He’s been playing well.”
The Wildcats may not have the record they want right now but Campbell said the tough non-conference schedule will help prepare them for conference play.
“I know our record is 2-3 right now but if you really break down our November schedule down, we’ve played the hardest non-conference, I think, that has ever been played. Our guys went to battle every day,” the coach said.
“We played four Division I schools and we played a really good DII team that’s going Division I.
“Find me another program that did exactly that.”
The Wildcats will have a chance to get back to a .500 record when they play host to Texas A&M-Texarkana at 4 p.m.
Perhaps the experience of today’s game will help provide another ingredient to a recipe of success.