Texas football and the world of journalism lost a legend, or maybe I should say “The Legend” with the passing of Dave Campbell, the founder and editor-in-chief of “the bible of Texas football,” – Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.
As a child, I was obsessed with the magazine and would soak up information from the publication about high school, college and professional football of the Lone Star State.
Some things never change. I, like many other Texans highly anticipate the arrival of the annual publication, both for entertainment and information purposes. All these years later, I not only use the magazine as a fan but as a journalist. It goes almost everywhere with me as I carry it in my work bag. The magazine is an incredible source and makes my job worlds easier.
I can’t say I ever had the pleasure of knowing Mr. Campbell personally but I can say with confidence that if it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t get the same enjoyment out of my job as I do and at the very least, if it weren’t for his great publication, I’d know a heck of a lot less about Texas football.
It’s only appropriate to say that Dave Campbell is Texas Football. If you take a trip to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco, you can see a replica of his office. That alone speaks volume of his legacy. You’re not going to have an office replica of just any average Joe.
Not only is Campbell a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame but he played an instrumental role in saving the Hall of Fame by helping to relocate it from Grand Prairie, where it was struggling, to Waco, where it has been successful.
Texas has the best high school football in the country by far. There’s nothing like it and never will be. One of the many things that makes it so great is the rivalries around the state but even fans, players and coaches from those different rivalries can agree
Like I said, Texas football is great, the best, and in large part because of Dave Campbell. He without a doubt left it in better shape than he found it.