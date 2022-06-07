It felt like old home week on Saturday as Tyler Campbell was in his namesake city.
Campbell, the youngest son of Tylerites Earl and Reuna Campbell, felt right at home in the Rose City.
He was in town signing his new book “The Ball Came Out: Life From The Other Side of the Field” at Half Price Books in Tyler. There were many friends and family who stopped by as well as other folks who wanted to pick up his book.
Campbell took time to visit and take photos. He said he felt a sense of duty to share his story of his faith and battling multiple sclerosis.
“The fact is I wanted to let people know that your story matters,” Campbell said of his inspiration to write the book. “A lot of times we forget the things we have been through in life and we deem them as unimportant or we don’t recognize the lessons that we have learned.
“And to be able to share what it is that I’ve been through with hopes of helping others is what we talk about in choosing to plant seeds.”
Campbell, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and 1977 Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell, loved football. It was his life as he played at Austin Westlake High School as well as Pasadena City College and San Diego State University.
Then life threw him a punch — as a junior at SDSU he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (According to mayoclinic.org, Multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord —central nervous system. In MS, the immune system attacks the protective sheath — myelin — that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body. Eventually, the disease can cause permanent damage or deterioration of the nerves).
That did not stop him as he became the first individual with MS to play Division I football.
His book takes us through his journey of navigating through the twists and turns of life with faith-tested trails and heartbreaking setbacks.
He did not let MS stop him. In 2011, he was named the Multiple Sclerosis Ambassador. Campbell and his wife Shana have three children — Messiah, Cheyenne and Saige. Plus, he travels the country as a motivational speaker.
Campbell has not let any curveballs stop him. He tells his story to help others.
“What we keep internally — — if it stays there it won’t bless somebody else,” Campbell said. “If it is not blessing somebody else then we are not doing our part of making this country and this world a better place. The thing is I am most proud of is sharing my story; a story that is from my heart and it is helping other people to say ‘hey, I can share my story’ or ‘hey I can overcome events or hey I can overcome whatever adversity that is being placed in front of me.’
“And the most important factor is to hear that and know that I am a man of faith. So through prayer all things are possible.”
Campbell shares when his world was shattered after being told he had MS, his journey back as well as the challenges of living with the disease and his message of hope.
His father, the Tyler Rose, wrote the foreword, noting “Whether you are in the basement or at the pinnacle of your success this is for you. I can think of no one else qualified to show you how to bounce back from being broken than my son Tyler.”
Campbell’s book has been on “The Amazon Best Sellers List” for 15 weeks.
This is a perfect for summertime reading with Campbell’s message a beacon of inspiration.
Campbell’s book is available at local bookstores or go to www.amazon.com and search Tyler Campbell. Cost is $19.97. It is available on Kindle for $9.99.