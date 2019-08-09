In my opinion, you can never have too many appetizers, that is, as long as money isn’t the issue.
I’ve had an ongoing debate with a friend about whether or not it’s a good idea to fill up on the appetizers before the main course comes. My friend says it’s a bad idea because you won’t be hungry and it will make you look like a wimp when you can’t finish the meal and have to ask for a to-go box.
My thought is, “who cares how it looks?” I don’t care how others in the restaurant perceive me as long as I get the right amount of food and then some. Let’s face it — food is getting more and more expensive so while eating out, there’s no shame in enjoying another round chips and salsa or bread and butter then taking home some steak and shrimp or enchiladas and rice for later.
Now, my friend also argues that some food is only good once, which is true. French fries for example don’t make for good leftovers, however, that’s why if you order food like that, you make sure to finish that part of the meal at the restaurant.
Where am I going with this? Well, let me cut to the chase and say this: you can never enjoy too much football, even if it is just preseason.
I always say that preseason football is the appetizer before the meal. We’ve been waiting since February for some gridiron action and preseason football is here to hold us over until the real games begin. I for one plan to take in as much of it as I can, regardless of whether or not the games mean anything.
The main difference between the appetizers of preseason football and an appetizer you might get at a restaurant is you can’t get full from the games. I can’t at least.
My brothers used to give me a hard time, saying I had a tapeworm because I would eat and eat and it had little effect on me. That’s not exactly the case for me now when it comes to food but it is when it comes to football in the sense that I don’t get tired of it. I can’t get my fill. I can’t get enough.
Even though the games don’t technically count for most people, I love getting an early look at teams and getting just a small glimpse of the journeys of athletes trying to make a roster spot. I love watching and seeing how coaches might fill a hole left by someone who’s injured or recently retired. I don’t understand what’s not to like about watching position battles. I love hearing stories like the one we’ve heard about Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi going from sleeping outside to returning an 86-yard punt for a touchdown against the Redskins as he tries to earn a spot on the Cleveland Browns roster. I know I’m not the only one rooting for him from this point on and if he doesn’t make the team, I will be watching to see what clubs might give him another shot.
I’m definitely looking forward to the regular season but until that comes, let’s all enjoy filling up on the appetizers and enjoying as much preseason football as we want. Can any of us really get enough?