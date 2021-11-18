Marshall’s boys basketball team may not have won on the scoreboard against the Lindale Eagles Tuesday night but considering the circumstances, head coach Bobby Carson is pleased with his team’s start despite falling by 15 points.
“Lindale went to the regional tournament last year and they’ve got everybody back this year,” Carson said. “They don’t have any football players. I think we dressed out eight kids and four of them played their first varsity game ever and we looked like it. We came out really, really nervous, got behind and in the second half, played great. I was really, really proud of the effort, the physicality and the willingness to battle when we were down. There are a lot of positives. When you’re playing with a bunch of guys, especially sophomores who have never played in a varsity, game, I mean they were a little bit shell shocked. I’m glad to get that one out of the way so that the next one will be our second game and we’ll have been there, done that and we should be alright.
“I’m telling you, I was so proud of the kids and how hard they played,” Carson continued. “We looked like two different teams. We had the first-half team that was shell shocked and we had the second-half team that was willing to do whatever it takes to rebound, dive on the floor, get defensive stops. We gave up six threes in the first half and none in the second half. We ramped up the defense. We struggled offensively but that’s normal for us. The defense has got to be our mainstay and I thought when we went man last night, the kids really got after it.”
Carson is hopeful the success of other programs will carry over into basketball season.
The Mavs won’t have an easy schedule by any means but Carson said he hopes to be battle tested in order to have a successful postseason.
“These kids, we started three days after the season ended last year. These kids have worked really, really hard. They’ve worked all spring. They worked all summer. We have a tough schedule. There is nobody on our schedule that will not be a playoff team unless we get somebody in a tournament and we’re in some quality tournaments. We go to Green Oaks over in Shreveport and we’re going to play some teams maybe contending for a state championship. It’s going to be tough and it’s going to be physical and that’s what we have to do in order to get ready for teams in our district because there are no bad teams in our district. Everybody is going to come to play on every night. I know that Mount Pleasant is preseason ranked No. 7 and I think that’s great. I think when we get everybody here, we can compete with everyone. I don’t think we’re going to have a gaudy record going in (into district) and that’s OK. It’s not the first 14 games that count, it’s the last 12.
“There’s not going to be any 40-point blowouts on our schedule,” he continued. “We’re going to have to nip and tuck and we’re going to have to be physical. That is our goal. We’re not looking to have a great record then sit at home in February. We’re looking to be battle tested and confident in our abilities to play with anybody and then make a playoff run.”
Once football season is over, several athletes will go from the gridiron to the hardwood.
“I keep telling our guys reinforcements are on the way,” Carson said, adding he has high-quality athletes and character on his squad.
“Campbell White has been a welcome addition,” Carson said. “He’s an excellent player but he’s a high-energy guy, a positive guy. He’s a leader. He brings a lot in so many different areas. He’s just a fun kid to be around. Then I’ve Torrien Culberson and Robert Bellard who played a little bit on varsity last year. If I need something done, they get it done. They’re only juniors and I’m telling you, they bring leadership. They bring toughness. It’s a pleasant thing to have because it takes a load off me.”
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Saturday at noon when they play host to the Kilgore Bulldogs.
“I would rather go watch football but I’ve got kids who’ve been busting their tails and they deserve an opportunity to play a game,” he said. “That’s their paycheck. Noon on Saturday is the best we can do. My attitude about this is we’ll go watch the football team play next week.”
They will take part in tournament action on Monday through Wednesday at Green Oaks in Shreveport.