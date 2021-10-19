TYLER — Carthage is once again the unanimous No. 1 team in the Class 6A/5A/4A portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 following Week 8 of the high school football season.
Carthage received all 15 first-place votes and totaled 225 points.
The entire top 10 remained the same with the exception of Longview moving into a tie at No. 3 with Gilmer.
Carthage is followed by Texas High, Gilmer, Longview, Van, Kilgore, Lindale, Tyler, Tyler Legacy and Rusk.
Marshall, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau and Palestine all joined the poll. Henderson, Athens and Chapel Hill — all in the same district — dropped out after losses.
Every team from District 9-4A Division I received votes.
West Rusk stayed at No. 1 in Class 3A/2A/TAPPS, again receiving 13 first-place votes and 222 points. Timpson grabbed the other two first-place votes, but checked in at No. 3 with 201 points behind Mount Vernon (204) points. Waskom and Tatum remained at No. 4 and 5, respectively.
Harmony, which was at No. 6, dropped to No. 12 after its loss to Troup. Troup jumped from No. 14 into a tie at no. 10 with Sabine.
Bullard Brook Hill was the only newcomer to the small-school rankings as Mineola dropped out.
Notable games this week are No. 8 Tyler at state-ranked Highland Park, No. 6 Kilgore at Henderson, No. 11 Canton at Brownsboro, No. 3 Gilmer at No. 13 Liberty-Eylau, No. 1 Carthage at No. 10 Rusk, Mabank at Chapel Hill and No. 1 West Rusk at No. 12 Harmony.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.