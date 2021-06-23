COLLEGE STATION — Two-time defending 11-man state champion Carthage did damage at a different level on Thursday, finishing pool play at the State 7-on-7 Tournament with a spotless 3-0 record.
The event is being held at Veterans Park, and continues today and runs through Saturday.
All Division II and Division II teams played pool play on Thursday and will move to a single elimination bracket starting at 8:45 a.m. today.
Division I teams — Nacogdoches and Tyler from East Texas — will play pool play games today at 1:45, 3:15 and 4:45 p.m. The top two finishers in each pool will play in the championship bracket starting at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, and the bottom two finishers in each pool will play in a consolation bracket starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Carthage, in a Division II pool with El Campo, Melissa and Whitney, went 3-0 on Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated El Campo (29-6), Melissa (18-14) and Whitney (34-20).
Also in Division II, Pleasant Grove fell to Hitchcock (32-12), Dumas (27-7) and China Spring (28-24), while Chapel Hill lost to Austin LBJ (14-8), defeated Jim Ned (26-24) and lost to Cuero (32-12).
In Division III, Daingerfield and Waskom both won their first two games, but fell in their third outings.
Daingerfield defeated Childress (25-14) and Palmer (28-12) and lost to Flatonia (18-14), while Waskom notched wins over Tolar (21-14) and Lexington (30-15) before closing out the day with a 13-7 loss to Alpine.