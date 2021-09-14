etbucasas.jpg

AALIYAH CASAS

East Texas Baptist University women’s soccer player Aaliyah Casas was named the American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

She recorded four goals on the week including a hat trick vs. Millsaps College.

Casas set new career highs for goals (three), shots (seven) and shots on goal (five) in the 4-0 win over Millsaps College last Friday. She scored in the 3rd, 27th, and 62nd minutes of the game as ETBU recorded a 4-0 win.

Earlier in the week she netted the first goal of the game in the 3-1 victory over Centenary College.

ETBU is currently 3-1 on the season and face the University of St. Thomas on Friday in Houston pending weather.

Recommended For You