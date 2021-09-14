East Texas Baptist University women’s soccer player Aaliyah Casas was named the American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
She recorded four goals on the week including a hat trick vs. Millsaps College.
Casas set new career highs for goals (three), shots (seven) and shots on goal (five) in the 4-0 win over Millsaps College last Friday. She scored in the 3rd, 27th, and 62nd minutes of the game as ETBU recorded a 4-0 win.
Earlier in the week she netted the first goal of the game in the 3-1 victory over Centenary College.
ETBU is currently 3-1 on the season and face the University of St. Thomas on Friday in Houston pending weather.