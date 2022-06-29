Celebrating our independence is an important part of our summer.
As Americans we owe a debt of gratitude to those that insured the freedoms we enjoy today. Like most holidays or celebrations we have certain activities associated with each day that many partake in one form or another.
Fourth of July equates to outdoors, family and most of all fireworks. Cooking is always big no matter the holiday but you can bet the outdoor grills, Barbecue pits and smokers will be “lit” this weekend.
At the house or at a public event, East Texans will be out in force over the three-day weekend.
Enter the burn ban. Many counties are currently under a burn ban but some events are still scheduled. We put together a small list of events around the area that families can enjoy.
Over at Lake Murvaul near Carthage a July 4 celebration will take place on Saturday, July 2. Food will be served at Murvaul Marina all day, featuring brisket, pulled pork, ribs and turkey legs. Around 6:00 pm, music will kick off as Don Hayes takes the stage.
Fireworks will begin at dark so bring a lawn chair or blanket and get a good seat. Watching the event from a boat is popular and it does provide a different perspective for the show.
Saturday, Lake Palestine will also host the Festival at Bella Vista. From 3-10:30 p.m. guests will be able to enjoy live music, food and fireworks. Local vendors and food trucks will be on hand with goodies. This is a paid show but tickets were still available online at EastTexasFestivals.com.
On July 3 the Lake Hawkins Fireworks show will take place with a $10 admission. More of the same family style fun at this event held at the Lake Hawkins RV Park.
The East Texas Yamboree Association’s Event Center in Gilmer will host a fireworks show on Sunday as well. An air show featuring Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum will be followed by raffles and drawings for prizes. The fireworks will begin around dark.
The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center will hold its “Fireworks at The Fishery” celebration on July 4. After 5 pm the admission fee is waved so bring a picnic and enjoy the fishing and fireworks.
There are tons of other events so a quick google will turn up one near you. If any changes are made to these events, apologies in advance as the burn ban may impact more celebrations than it already has.
Be safe and enjoy this weekend and remember the freedoms we have when celebrate the reasons why.