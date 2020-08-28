This upcoming Thursday night would have been the opening night for ETBU’s football season had it not been moved to the spring do the coronavirus pandemic. ETBU head football coach Brian Mayper said his team will make the most of the situation.
“It’s what’s best for the kids’ safety and health,” Mayper said. “It is what it is and we’re going to move forward in the direction that we’re allowed to. There’s no reason to cry about it and whine about it. You just do what you’re able to do and try to move forward in a positive fashion.”
Recruiting isn’t quite the same but Mayper said they’re still in communication with high school football coaches about potential future ETBU Tigers.
“You kind of do the same thing, just catching the coaches on the phone,” Mayper added. “The only disadvantage is not seeing the kid in person and knowing his physical attributes, if he looks you in the eye, if shakes your hand. You kind of pick up on those little things but everything else is the same. We talk to the coaches either by phone or email, get a list from them and evaluate them on film. That part has been the same. I don’t know if we’ll be able to get into a lot of schools this fall just because some schools aren’t allowing people on campus. Out here, I think they’re a little more relaxed with their policies as opposed some of the big cities where it’s pretty much locked down.”
Mayper added there are several positives to playing in the spring.
“You get to see the high school games and there are actually a lot of advantages,” he said. “The freshmen are here and the guys who transferred in, so they’re able to learn the entire offense and defense to have a level playing field going into the spring, where before, they were here for maybe three weeks and then we’re playing a game. Now they have a whole semester, kind of like basketball when you bring freshmen in and you don’t expect freshmen to start but it happens every year. There are always a handful of guys who get into the rotation and even start on our team, so it kind of levels the playing field. So that’s been a positive, as well as being able to connect with the kids a little bit more instead of being in the rush of a game week. You get to be a little more relational with the kids.
“I’m not saying let’s move it to the spring permanently but it’d be a pretty neat thing to finish watching games and stuff in the fall with Division I schools and then all the sudden, here we go rolling through but again, logistically, that’d be a tough thing for the other sports administrative wise because people don’t realize you don’t just show up to a game and play it,” Mayper concluded.
ETBU is slated to kick off the season on Saturday, Feb. 6 when it takes on Southwestern.
The Tigers will play its first home game the following week when they play host to Belhaven.