Marshall’s girls basketball team stuck with Chapel Hill most of the night, but the Lady Mavs saw game slip away in the fourth quarter as the Lady Bulldogs came away with the 47-37 win, dropping Marshall’s record to 1-3 while the Chapel Hill advances to 5-1.
Asia Smith led Marshall in scoring with nine points. Layla Smith was next in line with seven, followed immediately by Diamond Smith with six and Raela Spratling who scored five. Katelynn Jones and Kamryn Turner each had tossed in three points while Jada Shepard and Jordan Terry each came away with two points.
Chapel Hill’s Alexis Calderon led the game in scoring with 13 points. Kya Cook dropped in 10 while Tierney Minor had eight. D.J. Kincade and Amauriyen Davis scored seven points apiece. Shania Miller finished with two points.
Spratling went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line to give the Lady Mavs an early 2-0 lead. A free throw from Davis gave the Lady Bulldogs their first point of the night. That was followed by a field goal from Minor to give Chapel Hill its first lead. Marshall went 1-for-2 on its next trip to the foul line. Kincade drained a three before going 1-of-2 on her next trip to the free-throw line to give Chapel Hill a 7-3 lead.
Moments later, Cook sank a long two and Miller added a jumper to spread the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to 12-5. After a timeout, Jones added a bucket and Diamond Smith came away with an and-one to put the Lady Mavs within two points. Chapel Hill added a free throw to make the score 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter started with a long two from Turner to put the Lady Mavs within one point. Layla Smith launched a three from the corner that hit nothing but net to put her Lady Mavs back on top. After a Cook layup, both teams added a free throw, leaving the game knotted up at 16 apiece. Jones made a trip to the free-throw line where she made her first but missed her second shot.
That shot was rebounded by Asia Smith who put it up for two to give Marshall a three-point lead. A field-goal and a free throw later, the game was knotted up at 19-19.
Kincade knocked down a shot from three-point range to start the second half and gave the Lady Bulldogs a two-point lead. Layla Smith tied it up with a layup. Spratling drained a three to give her team a 27-24. Moments later, the two teams were going back and forth before Alexis Calderon made a pass around the back to Cook whose layup gave Chapel Hill a 32-29 lead
Calderon intercepted a pass and took it back for a layup to add to her team’s lead. Diamond Smith added a pair of free throws to score the final points of the third quarter and make it a 34-31 game heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs went 3-for-4 on two trips to the foul line before Asia Smith drained a three to make cut Chapel Hill’s lead to 37-34. Diamond Smith went 1-for-2 from the line to make it a two-point game. A pair of Calderon layups gave Chapel Hill a 41-35 lead.
Minor added a bucket before Asia Smith drained a turnaround jumper before Calderon made a pair of trips to the free-throw line where she made four foul shots to help her team seal up the 47-37 win.
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday when it hosts Center at 6 p.m. Chapel Hill is scheduled to travel to Athens.