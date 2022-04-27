At some point most anglers have encountered a broken reel.
While the quality of today’s baitcasting and spinning reels is first rate the fact is they are machines and can break. Most parts can be replaced with a small screwdriver, reel wrench and possibly a few other tools at home. For bearing or internal work, you may want to use a reel repair service.
Take all of your reels to a service for maintenance and a “nice” will last for ages. Of course the cost of a “nice” reel is subjective so an entry level reel could be your favorite or a $500 could be your go-to. The key to longer life in the reel is cleaning and maintenance.
There is a trending movement of customizing or upgrading reels.
Replacing a pawl or installing new bearings are items that can update your reel with little effort. Original manufacturer parts are great for this but better bearings for example, are available to improve the performance of your existing reel. Reel handles are one area that has really improved over the past few years. The aftermarket reel handle is an instant upgrade to your reel.
Even the high end baitcasters can be improved with one of the new bearing mounted reel handles. Different length handles are available and materials include, stainless steel, aircraft aluminum and carbon fiber.
If you like to fish deep diving crankbaits, look into these reels.
I recently took an older Shimano “round reel” and did a little crankbait upgrade/rebuild. The round reel design has more line capacity which is desirable for slinging the heavy bait as far as possible. Next we replaced bearings and thoroughly cleaned and lubed the reel. Replaced the pawl and then added a 110millimeter, carbon fiber, ball bearing, aftermarket handle.
Color, material and size options were all available to customize your handle. The grips on the handle are ceramic and grinding on a Strike King XD8 or MegaBass Deep6 all day is surprisingly different. This will probably need to be felt to be appreciated but I am convinced the set up is an improvement over the original.
The performance of the handle was the biggest improvement. A stock reel measured around 95 millimeters so the additional length added more control and power. I would like to point out, it doesn’t seem to catch fish but it looks cool.
All these parts are available online or at any reel shop. While researching I did find a custom shop in the UK that specializes in customizing reels. Anodization, insane bearing amounts, braking and long distance casting enhancements are all offered by this shop.
The pricing is astronomical so I looked at a few offerings and decided to move on. Get online and see what you can find for your upgrade