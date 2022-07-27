taberchildsmug.jpg

TABER CHILDS

White Oak relief pitcher Landon Anderson and Harleton outfielder Taber Childs headed up a large contingent of area players named to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Baseball Team released on Wednesday.

Anderson and Childs were first team selections, and they were joined by honorable mention picks Jace Burns of Sabine (pitcher), Tucker Tittle of Harmony (pitcher), Gavyn Jones of White Oak (first base), Will Jackson of West Rusk (shortstop) and Tyler Puckett of White Oak (third base).

