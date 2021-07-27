Harleton’s Taber Childs earned second team honors, White Oak’s Dylan Carrrell was a third team pick and three other East Texas players earned honorable mention status with the release of the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Baseball Team on Wednesday.
Harmony’s Evan Patterson, Sabine’s Alex Galyean and White Oak’s Gavyn Jones were honorable mention selections on the team, which was picked by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Childs was picked as an outfielder after hitting .536 with 14 doubles, three triples, 27 RBI and 31 runs scored. He also walked 28 times and was 18-for-18 on stolen base attempts. The junior standout was also an eight-game winner on the mound (8-2) with a 1.21 earned run average and 67 strikeouts in 57.2 innings pitched.
Carrell, a second baseman, hit .416 with 10 doubles, a triple and 36 RBI.
Patterson went 10-2 on the mound for Harmony with a 1.67 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 67 innings while also hitting .304 with 30 RBI and 26 runs scored.
Galyean, a catcher, hit .449 with a pair of home runs, nine doubles, a triple, 26 RBI, 40 runs scored, 13 walks and just six strikeouts. He had six passed balls all season behind the plate, throwing out eight runners attempting to steal and picking off four baserunners.
Jones, a five-game winner on the mound (5-3) was selected to the team as a first baseman. He hit .454 with two home runs, 18 doubles, two triples, 32 RBI and 34 runs scored.