When Taber Childs moved from Hudson to Harleton in 2019, the then sophomore had never played a down of football.
“He showed up here and he had never played football in his life,” Harleton athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little recalls. “He hadn’t even played flag football. He did not know a single thing about the game of football. We’d go out there and start telling him things and he’s a sophomore on varsity. You coach varsity kids different than you coach seventh graders. So you say, ‘line up in a seven-technique, I want you to do this,’ he didn’t know what we were saying. It was like a seventh-grader in a grown man’s body out there. Then he goes on to become a first-team all-state defensive end. He’s just very talented but he didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing. He was just going out there and making plays.”
“I’ve always watched college football,” Childs said. “I’m a big LSU fan and when I moved here, my uncle (Todd Hammack) is the defensive coordinator, and he kind of made me play football. I didn’t really have an option but I fell in love with it anyway, so it didn’t really bother me.”
It didn’t take him long to catch on as he earned newcomer of the year honors and helped guide his Wildcats to district championship, a trip to third round of the playoffs and an overall record of 10-3.
Then as a junior last year, Childs missed time due to an illness but his contributions helped his Wildcats make it back to the playoffs despite moving up a classification from 2A to 3A.
“I missed the last three or four games,” Childs said. “It sucked. I was at least thankful it wasn’t my senior year.”
Now that he is a senior, he hopes to save the best for last.
“My expectations are always high,” he offered. “I’m looking for a winning season.”
Childs said he has improved his individual game and as a team, his Wildcats are better as well.
“My individual game, I’ve gotten faster,” he explained. “I’m a little bit more mobile and I’m starting to pick up on leadership. I’m starting to get a grip on that.
“As far as selflessness goes, we’ve improved a lot,” he added. “There’s a bunch of selfless guys on our team.”
Despite uncertainty and doubt that has lingered from 2020 into 2021, Childs said he and his Wildcats aren’t letting that get them down.
“It’s more of an excitement because we’re in football now and we’re just enjoying it,” the senior running back and defensive end said. “We’re not really thinking about other stuff.”
“Obviously he’s a great athlete, a great football player,” Little said. “He’s a two-time all-state football player but he’s a rare breed in the sense that he loves practice. As soon as he steps foot in the locker room, his motor is running. He’s intense but he’s high energy, he’s upbeat and he’s a good vocal leader. He’s having fun, laughing and joking and things like that but he loves going to practice. He loves going to the weight room. You never have to get onto him about bringing energy today. He’s high energy and like I said, it’s really weird to see a kid love practice that much. He loves practice as much as he loves the games. He’s just a great leader in that way and because he’s such a hard worker and a good player, he’s earned the kids’ respect. When he talks, they listen. He’s really stepped his game up this year. He’s like a coach on the field. He’s talking to the kids. If someone makes a wrong read or something, he’s talking to them. He’s a really good leader and a good football player.”
Childs hasn’t received any college offers yet but Little said there are colleges looking at him.
“I have been thinking about that and the college really wouldn’t matter to me,” Childs said when asked what college he’d like to attend and what major he’s likely to choose. “I’ve always wanted to be a coach or a mentor of some type. I guess it’s the impact you make on the people you coach because I’ve had people make huge impacts on me.”
Until then, Childs has his senior season in front of him and it starts Friday night when his Wildcats play host the White Oak Roughnecks.
“We’ve got to keep the ball away from them, which is going to be hard,” Little said. “Their defense is really, really good, very sound. Coach (Kris) Iske, I coached against him when I was at Mineola. He’s always had a really good defense. He’s a great defensive coach. It’s going to be hard keeping the ball away from them but we’ve got to keep that offense on the sideline because their quarterback can spin it and they have really good wide receivers who can really run. They’re very, very fast so they’re dangerous on offense. We’ve got to keep them on the sideline as much as possible.”
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Wildcat Field in Harleton.