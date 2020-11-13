So far this season, Harleton’s Taber Childs leads the Wildcats’ rushing attack with 658 yards and 12 touchdowns on 102 carries. That does not include last week’s regular-season finale 27-7 win over Queen City.
The junior running back was forced to watch from the sideline due to a chronic lymph node on the right side of his neck.
“It was swelling due to mono,” he said of the lymph node. “I named it ‘Earl.’”
The Wildcats will once again be without Childs in the backfield but Harleton athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little said Childs is extremely valuable on the sidelines.
“He’s been out for a little while now but on the sidelines, you can hear him talking to the guys and cheering them on so he’s still there and he’s still highly invested and plugged into the games,” Little said.
“Mainly just keeping everybody locked in on the game, cheering, keeping everybody on their toes instead of having side conversations about stuff that’s not in the game,” Childs added when asked what he does to lead from the sidelines.
“He’s definitely a physical presence on the field,” Little said. “He’s a very, very tough football player and one of the things is he’s one of the few that is a vocal leader. Coach (Todd) Hammack, the defensive coordinator, that’s his uncle. He lives with coach Hammack, so a lot of the things he says, it’s like a coach talking almost but he gets that from home, listening to coach Hammack and being around us. He’s almost like a coach on the field with the things he says to the kids. He’s a good solid vocal leader and a very tough physical presence out there. There were a couple games this year where he just physically took the game over.”
Childs is still fairly new to the sport, in his second year.
“At my old school, we didn’t have football and I always wanted to play but I never got the opportunity to play,” Childs said. “When I got here, my uncle, who’s one of the coaches, and the other coaches, they saw my size and talked me into it. So I decided to play football and here I am.”
Here he is, with his Wildcats who finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and in the first round of the playoffs, back at the 3A level, with the task of taking down the Newton Eagles, a team that finished the year with 6-2 overall record and swept their way to a 6-0 district record.
“Yeah they’re good,” Little said. “They’ve got a lot of good athletes and it’s historically a good program but we’ve seen some things we think we can do and we’re going to line up and give them heck.”
“We’re going to have to following keys, everybody doing their job and not trying to do other people’s jobs honestly, because Newton is a very talented offensive team,” Childs added. “They have a bunch of athletes and all around, a really good football team.”
“Defensively it’s to get lined up because they run a lot of different formations,” Little said when asked what the keys are for Harleton to punch their ticket to the next round. “They’re very similar to us in that they try to get into a lot of different formations to get the defense misaligned or not get lined up period. They shift and move people around and try to get the defense in a bad spot, so it’s a lot of the same stuff that we do. On the other side of the ball, we have to control the ball. In the games that we lost, we didn’t do a good job of doing that. We have to do a good job, as I say every week – play keep-away. If we have the ball, they’re athletes are standing on the sideline and they can’t score.”
Childs also hopes his team wins for the sake of his senior teammates.
“Whenever we lost on our senior night, I felt really bad for them, so to send them off on a high note, that’d be really good,” Childs said, adding if that happens, “I should be able to play next week, possibly.”
Tonight’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Dragon Stadium in Shelbyville.