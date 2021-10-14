ORE CITY — Tabor Childs carried 29 times for 214 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Harleton piled up 371 rushing yards on the way to a 19-13 win over the Ore City Rebels on Thursday in the KYKX Game of the Week.
Cameron Johnson added 119 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries for the Wildcats, who improved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in district play. Carson Brown completed 4 of 8 passes for 36 yards and added 27 rushing yards. Zane Stroman caught one pass for 27 yards.
Jeremy Kyle completed 7 of 16 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 95 yards on 14 carries in the loss for Ore City.
Brett Byrd carried 20 times for 118 yards and a a touchdown, and Allen Nigreville caught four passes for 95 yards and a score.
Byrd had 11 tackles, Nigreville nine tackles and a forced fumble, Noah Garcia 13 tackles, Colby Plasterer 12 tackles and Jasper Holt eight tackles and a tackle for loss.
Harleton will host Waskom and Ore City (1-7, 0-4) will visit Elysian Fields on Oct. 22.