HARLETON — Taber Childs has found his future school. On Tuesday, he made it official at his signing when he committed to play baseball for the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas.
“I tell you what, I think the Ozarks are getting a good deal,” Harleton head baseball coach D.J. Beck said. “The funny thing about all this is nobody has really picked up on Taber. We put his name out there and all these coaches that played against us ask, ‘Where’s he going to college?’ and we’re just like, ‘Nowhere yet.’ He’s going to fit in well and he’s going to do really well. I look for him to do big things for sure.’”
Childs played in the outfield and pitched for the Wildcats. As a senior, he had a batting average of .507, going 34-of-67 with 10 doubles, three home runs, 21 runs, 28 RBI, 13 walks, 15 stolen bases and just 11 strikeouts. He finished his high school career with a batting average of .479, going 105-of-240 with 35 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 70 runs, 84 RBI, 52 walks, 43 stolen bases and just 26 strikeouts.
He pitched 54.2 innings this season where he earned an ERA of 1.024. He allowed just 21 runs on 16 hits, walked 20 batters and struck out 93. He pitched three shutouts and finished the season with a record of 6-2. He finished his high school career with a record of 18-4, an ERA of 1.34, pitching 135 innings where he allowed 48 runs on 82 hits, 58 walks and struck out 200 batters.
Childs will join a Division III program that’s coming off a season in which it went 13-25 overall and 12-18 against in the American Southwest Conference.
“It makes me very proud,” Beck added. “When Taber came in as a freshman, we saw that he had some ability and he could swing it and every year, he just kept getting better and better. Coach (Todd) Hammack and I just looked at each other, like, ‘This kid is the real deal.’ He stood in big moments and that’s kind of hard to find in a kid but he’s one of those kids. He makes us proud.”