Each year, Bassmaster magazine publishes its “Top 100” bass lakes in the nation. Numbers are crunched from several sources. Tournament results, state agency programs and data such as catch rates all help with the ranking.
In our case, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s bass programs and philosophies are second to none (in my opinion). The Sharelunker program alone is responsible for countless success stories for waterways all over the state. The stocking program is well known for bringing legitimate opportunities to double digit bass in every corner of the state.
No surprises but Texas is a regular in the upper levels of the annual Bassmaster count.
East Texas specifically has really shined over the past few years. Last year, Toledo Bend, Sam Rayburn and Falcon Lake were in the Top 10 but California’s Clear Lake took top honors. Toledo won the title, back to back in 2015 and 2016 and rightfully so.
“The Bend” is still kicking and is always around the top 10 list. Sam Rayburn took the crown in 2018 and slid to 3rd in 2019. “Big Sam” pumped out some ginormous fish those years. 30-pound plus, five-fish limits were coming in left and right. One angler weighed in a 39-pound string following it up with a 40- pound sack a few weeks later. Impressive to say the least.
This year the number one spot is held by the legendary Lake Fork.
Every superlative has been used to describe this East Texas big bass foundry. It just doesn’t quit. No matter the season, or conditions Lake Fork is as dependable as it gets for catching a trophy bass.
At an April, pro tournament, Fork required over 112 pounds for the win. That is five bass weighing more than 5.5 pounds every day for four days in a row!
Day four weight was over 42 pounds. Imagine the second place angler bringing in 102 pounds over the four-day event only to finish 10 pounds out of first. Three of the four days of the event, the big bass of the day was over nine pounds. Big bass on the other day was eight pounds 14 ounces.
Like I said “Fork Don’t Quit.”
Bass anglers have to share Fork with catfish and crappie anglers from all over the country. The fact that Lake Fork is loaded with cats and crappie only makes it that much sweeter. In fact the bream fishing at Fork is top shelf. Giant bluegills and red ear bream can be found all over the lake.
I cannot think of a better lake to receive the Top Bass Lake in the nation nod. I am certain it would be in the top ten of any list for the other species and we are lucky to have access to this jewel.