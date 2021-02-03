Harleton’s Jojo Clark made his decision official on National Signing Day Wednesday – he’s heading to University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to play football for the Crusaders.
Harleton athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little said it’s a big deal for Clark and a school the size of Harleton High School.
“When you look at it, it’s less than one percent of the kids that go on to play college ball,” Little said. “What I tell them is you can’t be the best at Harleton. You can’t be the best in East Texas. You’ve got to be one of the best in the state or the United States. Teams like Mary Hardin-Baylor are going all over and getting kids. You’ve got to be one of the top athletes in the state to be considered. DI, DII, DIII, It doesn’t matter. It’s still less than one percent of the athletes who go on to play college ball at any level. So that means you’re one of the top one percent in the state. That’s a pretty big accomplishment.”
Clark, who will join UMHB as a tight end, had 24 catches for 346 yard this season for a Harleton program that rarely throws the ball.
While attending UMHB, Clark plans to major in engineering.
“That was one of the big things,” Little said. “He had at least 25, maybe 30 offers so he was highly recruited and he had some bigger schools who were also interested in him but one of the things for him was academics because he wants to be an engineer and there were very few schools that had an engineering program. There were some schools talking to him that were like, ‘Well, you can come here and get all your prerequisites done and then transfer somewhere else,’ and he would end up being in school for like six years, but Mary Hardin-Baylor has an engineering program. So he can go get all that knocked out. Also, Mary Hardin-Baylor, as far as college football goes, is the winningest program in the state of Texas. They’ve won multiple national championships. It is an excellent football program. They’re putting guys in the NFL.”
Little talked with Clark about the potential of going to the NFL but said there were other factors involved as well.
“Like I said, he’s going to be an engineer and I talked with him and I said, ‘Look, the NFL, that’s awesome but let’s not even think about that right now,” Little offered. “’You need to think about your future. This is a life decision that you’re making here.’ When we were talking about some of the other schools, I said, ‘Look, don’t change your major just because you could go to this school to play football for four years, if you don’t get to be an engineer, you could mess up your career or you could have to go to another school for two years to be an engineer. Let’s look at the who picture here.’ He was very aware of all that.”
Clark is No. 2 in his graduating class.
“He has a 100-something GPA so he takes care of his grades,” Little said. “Academics are very important to him and his family, so that was one of the main considerations they were looking at, ‘Where can he go to further his education and not only further his football playing.’”
UMHB’s 2020-2021 season was moved from the fall to the spring. The Crusaders will kick off their season Saturday on the road against Belhaven.