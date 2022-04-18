Harleton pitcher Maddie Clark and Hawkins slugger Trinity Hawkins earned top honors for their performances on the softball diamond in games played April 11-16.
Clark is the East Texas Pitcher of the Week after a pair of dominant performances in the circle. Hawkins, who also dominated from the circle, picked up ET Hitter of the Week accolades after bashing at a .571 clip in two games.
Clark tossed a one-hitter and struck out 14 in a 2-0 win over Elysian Fields, and then fanned 12 in a no-hitter against Jefferson.
Hawkins went 4-for-7 for the week with two home runs, two triples, a walk, a hit by pitch, six RBI and four runs scored in wins over Union Grove (14-3) and Big Sandy (12-0). She homered, tripled twice and drove in five against Union Grove. For the season, she’s hitting .578 with seven home runs, four triples, three doubles, 24 RBI, 19 walks, two strikeouts and 13 stolen bases in 13 attempts.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Gladewater’s Avery Glarborg worked 14 innings, giving up five runs on nine hits, walking six and striking out 10 in a pair of wins.
Ore City’s Maggie Pate got the win against Ore City, allowing no earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Grace Pippin worked five innings for a win against White Oak, striking out 10, walking four and giving up two earned runs.
Elysian Fields’ Cora Creech went 1-1 with 11 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched.
Hawkins’ Trinity Hawkins worked 11 innings, striking out 21 and giving up two earned runs. He had a six-inning no-hitter against Big Sandy.
Beckville’s Bethany Grandgeorge worked 12 innings and faced 44 batters, striking out 21, walking two and giving up no earned runs in two wins.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis pitched 14 innings in a win over Arp and a loss to West Rusk. She struck out 36, walked three, hit one batter and gave up no earned runs on five hits.
Hitting
Mount Pleasant’s Ella Cross went 7 for 11 with a triple, double, two RBI and two runs scored in games against Longview and Hallsville. Paris Beard went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs against Hallsville. Jordan Batchelor was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI against Hallsville. Kelsey Howard was 3-for-4 with a double and a run against Longview, and Morgan Hill had two hits, a run and two RBI against Longview.
Gladewater’s Trinity Mooney was 4-5 with an RBI and three runs scored against Daingerfield and walked three times, was hit by a pitch and scored twice against New Diana. Teammate Karlee Moses had two hits, two RBI and a run scored against Daingerfield and hit a grand slam, drove in five and scored once against New Diana. Lexi Betts went 4-for-7 for the week with two doubles, three runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI and Bri Wilson homered, singled and drove in two runs against New Diana. Avery Glarborg had four hits and scored three times in two games.
Hughes Springs’ Emma McKinney went 6-for-8 in two games with a double, seven runs scored and three stolen bases. Teammate Karmen Searcy was 4-for-6 with two doubles, six RBI, six runs scored, two walks and a stolen base, and Grace Pippin went 4-for-7 with a double, three RBI, five runs scored and two stolen bases.
Sabine’s Addy Carney went 1-for-3 with a walk and four RBI in a 16-3 win over Daingerfield. Riley Lux had two hits and a run scored, and Renatta Galvan had a hit, a walk and an RBI.
Elysian Fields’ Carmen Lawless, Kelsey O’Brien, Bryanne Beavers, Trista Bell and Corrisa McPhail all had two hits. Lawless had a double, O’Brien a double, two RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases, Beavers an RBI and two stolen bases, Bell a double and two RBI and McPhail three runs scored and two stolen bases.
Hawkins’ Londyn Wilson went 5-for-7 with five RBI, four runs scored and a walk in two wins.
Beckville’s Kaitlyn Tillman hit .714 for the week with four doubles, eight RBI and two runs scored.
Troup’s Haylee Priest was 5-for-8 with a home run, a double, four RBI and three runs scored for the week. Teammate Taylor Gillispie was 4-for-7 with a double, three runs, a walk and two stolen bases.