Gilmer High School
Gilmer offensive linemen Brayden Clinton (58) and Jarot Ritter (68) have been key players in protecting quarterback Brandon Tennison this season as the Buckeyes have earned another trip to AT&T Stadium to compete for a Class 4A Division II state title on Friday.

 Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

Class 4A Division II State Championship

GILMER (14-1) vs.

CHINA SPRING (15-0)

When/Where: 3 p.m. Friday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Notable

Gilmer: OL Braelyn Ward … OL Taylor Nealy … OL Bodie Henson … OL Lucas Cano … OL Brayden Clinton … OL Jarot Ritter … Brandon Tennison (244 of 347, 3,736 yards, 36 TD, 4 interceptions; 81 carries, 446 yards, 2 TD; Signed with UTSA) … Ashton Haynes (157 carries, 1,193 yards, 24 TD; 30 catches, 458 yards, 3 TD) … Parker Gilow (39 catches, 657 yards, 9 TD) … Jay Rockwell (42 catches, 669 yards, 9 TD; signed with Sam Houston) … Rohan Fluellen (81 catches, 1,373 yards, 11 TD; 8 interceptions) … Omero Orona (123 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles) … Keith Rockwell (84 tackles) … Tyson Wilson (75 tackles, 3 interceptions) … K.J. Jackson (81 tackles) … Jose Hernandez (114 tackles) … Matthew Burton (121 tackles, 25 TFL, 15 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles) … Derrick Borda (90 tackles, 10 TFL, 6 sacks) … Cadon Tennison (33 carries, 307 yards, 3 TD; 3 interceptions)

China Spring: Isaiah Williams (12 carries, 150 yards, 1 TD vs. Cuero) … Major Bowden (5- of 10, 95 yards; 13 carries, 89 yards, 2 TD vs. Cuero; Signed with Lamar) … Jaeden Davis (9 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD vs. Cuero) … Tre Hafford (2 catches, 63 yards vs. Cuero) … OL Kristopher Lyon (6-7, 335)

Did you know: Gilmer is playing in its second straight state championship game and its eighth in program history. The Buckeyes fell to Carthage, 70-14, last season in the 4A Division II title game … Gilmer’s won state titles in 2004 (3A DII, 49-47 over Jasper), 2009 (3A DI, 43-26 over Abilene Wylie) and 2014 (4A DII, 35-25 over West Orange-Start) … Gilmer lost in championship games in 1981(3A, 28-3 to Cameron), 2007 (3A DI 38-13 to Liberty Hill) and 2012 (3A DII, 39-3 to Navasota) … China Spring is playing in its first state championship game since losing to Celina, 21-14, in the Class 3A Division IItitle game in 2007. The Cougars won a Class A state title in 1978 with a 42-3 victory over Lexington, and lost to Hull-Daisetta, 28-18, the next season in the Class A championship game … Gilmer is in the playoffs for the 42nd time, including the 21st year in a row … this is Gilmer’s 126th playoff game in school history, and the Buckeyes are 93-31-1 all-time in playoff games … China Spring has not allowed more than 21 points in a game this season – giving up 21 in a 57-21 win over Brownwood and 21 in a 52-21 win over Robinson … Both teams last suffered losses at the hands of Carthage. China Spring fell to Carthage (52-14) in a regional final a year ago, and Gilmer lost 28-7 to Carthage earlier this season

How they got here

Gilmer: Def. Gladewater 42-14, Henderson 50-14, Atlanta 48-6 and Lindale 49-35, lost to Carthage 28-7, def. Spring Hill 56-15, Pittsburg 26-13, Liberty-Eylau 51-7, North Lamar 56-6 and Pleasant Grove 55-14 in the regular season and Mexia 71-14, Caddo Mills 68-31, Van 56-35, Pleasant Grove 36-15 and Celina 27-7 in the playoffs

China Spring: Def. Addison Trinity Christian 49-15, Lorena 21-13, Brownwood 57-21, Lampasas 47-7, Mexia 56-7, Jarrell 74-0, Gatesville 41-10, Salado 48-7, Robinson 52-21 and Waco Connally 48-7 in the regular season and Madisonville 50-7, Sealy 48-7, Carthage 27-17, West Orange-Stark 31-14 and Cuero 34-9 in the playoffs

ON THE AIR: KYKX 105.7 FM or kykx1057.com

