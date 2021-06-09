Class 5A
State Semifinals
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
Hallsville (32-8) vs. Leander Rouse (30-10)
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Mascots
Hallsville: Bobcats
Rouse: Raiders
Coaches
Hallsville: (HC) Scott Mitchell, Chris Whatley, Brian Grissom, Chase Hicks
Rouse: (HC) Chad Krempin, Josh Harris, Dan Lapaglia, Jason Bourgeois
Rosters
Hallsville: Seniors Brayden Walker, Cooper Small, Kurt Wyman, Matt Perkins, Conner Stewart, Tyler Lee, Noah Jumper, Andrew Mohler, Tanner Benson, Brayden Hodges, Jeb Drewery, Brian Farnham, Trenton Smith, Rowdy Smith; Juniors Logan Jones, Garrett Smith, Carson Blakeley, Matt Houston, Hagen Carver; Sophomores Landon Bowden, Ashton Garza; Freshmen Sawyer Dunagan, Ethan Miller; Cassie Ervin (athletic trainer), Kaylee Certain (student trainer), Hallie Hamilton (statistician)
Rouse: Seniors Andrew Forsell, Keagan Solomon, Bryan Templeton, Jackson Warren, Jake Alepa, Ryan Galloway, Daniel Norris, Logan Smith, Andrew Kithil, James Hunt, Trevor Bradley, Lucas Sparschu, Mason Bowers; Juniors Carter Heinrich, Sam Walsh, Colby Diaz, Jared Zuniga; Sophomores Kaden Kasper, Blake Gonzalez, Joe Sparschu, Nolan Harris, Ashton Hodde, Collin Carrejo, Jack Knight, Carson Voight, MIkey Caputo; Freshmen Osca Salazar, Landon Miller, Rayner Heinrich, Nathan Miller, Carter O’Neil
How They Got Here
Hallsville: Def. Huntsville (5-0, 4-1), Joshua (8-3, 0-1, 12-1), Marshall (5-0, 9-1), Lucas Lovejoy (9-8, 5-2), Frisco Wakeland (3-1, 7-1)
Rouse: Def. Comal Canyon (7-5, 0-13, 14-4), Floresville (0-1, 4-1, 11-5), Cedar Park (3-1), Gregory-Portland (5-2, 3-1), Dripping Springs (11-1, 2-1)
Keep an eye on
Hallsville: Walker (.372, 9 doubles, 15 RBI, 45 runs) … Jones (.293, 29 RBI, 27 runs) … Wyman (.305, 22 RBI, 39 runs) … Dunagan (15 RBI, 23 runs) … Stewart (.257, 22 RBI, 21 runs) … Lee (.404, 12 doubles, 38 RBI, 41 runs) … Jumper (.366, 22 RBI, 17 runs) … Houston (.368, HR, 13 doubles, 31 RBI) … Bowden (11-1, 1.02 ERA, 103 strikeouts, 39 BB, 75.2 IP) … Drewery (12-3, 2.45 ERA, 105 strikeouts, 15 BB, 85.2 IP) … Blakeley (5-1, 1.57 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 17 BB, 22.1 IP)
Rouse: Solomon (.301) … Warren (.444) … Salazar (.343; 4-1) … Gonzalez (3-3) … Norris (10-0) … Kithill (9-3)
Did you know: The winner of this game will meet either Barbers Hill or Amarillo on Saturday in the state championship game …Hallsville is making its second trip to the UIL State Tournament (2014) … Mitchell has a career record of 528-226-1, including a 512-196-1 record at Hallsville … The Bobcats have played in nine one-run games this season, winning seven … Rouse is making its first trip to the UIL State Tournament … Rouse opened the season with a 23-0 win over Killeen Shoemaker and won 12 in a row before four straight
Barbers Hill (35-8-1) vs. Amarillo (33-9)
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Mascots
Barbers Hill: Eagles
Amarillo: Golden Sandstorm
Coaches
Barbers Hill: (HC) David Denny, Darren Seymour, Chris Cauley, Josh Presnall, Noel Garcia
Amarillo: (HC) Randon Johnson, Dylan Atkins, Brandon Bennett, William Weiland
Rosters
Barbers Hill: Seniors Trevor Bates, Cameron Cauley, Raithen Malone, Kasyn Franco, Josh Campbell, Hunter Mercer, Blaine Huntley, Alden Brookshire, Maddox Malone, Simon Larranaga; Juniors Braden Jacobs, Will Buntin, Brent Holdren, Kyle Isaacks, Ernest Sanders, Brodey Williams, Logan Knichel, Kaden Garcia; Sophomores Luke Sims, Carson Garrett, Jace Martinez, Colin Schmadl, McKade Massengale, Colt Erickson, Carson Dunhan
Amarillo: Seniors Adam Decker, Jake Maynard, Will Maynard, Cayden Phillips, Davien Berry, Brock Ewing, Nate Haws, Sandler Needham, Bryson Slaughter, Trey Thomas, Ryan Proffer, Max Milligan, Tristan Curless, Jacob Ferro; Juniors Brock Wade, Braize Mitchell, Hadley Cox, Ryan Goodrich, Will Franklin; Sophomores Jett Johnston, Jaxsen Hall, Zach Swinney
How They Got Here
Barbers Hill: Def Manvel (10-1, 2-5, 7-6), Richmond Foster (7-3, 6-2), Santa Fe (3-0, 2-7, 12-3), Montgomery Lake Creek (6-2, 4-0), Friendswood (8-2, 5-2)
Amarillo: Def. Lubbock Monterey (5-6, 12-2, 13-0), El Paso El Dorado (14-2, 4-5, 12-2), Lubbock Cooper (9-5, 7-1), North Richland Hills Birdville (10-4, 5-4), Aledo (1-2, 6-3, 8-1)
Keep an eye on
Barbers Hill: Holdren (9-1) … Franco (4-2) … Campbell (.291; 2-1) … Mercer (10-1) … Malone (.364; 5-1)
Amarillo: Johnston (.388; 8-3) … Phillips (.407) … Needham (.333; 6-1) …Curless (.514; 10-1) … Ferro (.429; 4-1)
Did you know: Barbers Hill is making its first trip to the UIL State Tournament … Amarillo is making its first trip to the state tournament (1950, 1957, 2016)