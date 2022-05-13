WHITEHOUSE — Cleburne built a 5-0 lead early and held on for a 5-4 win over the Hallsville Bobcats in the deciding game of a Class 5A area baseball series on Saturday at Wildcat Field.
Cleburne won the final two games of the series — earning a 4-0 win on Friday — after Hallsville had opened the series with a 7-6 walk off win on Thursday.
Cleburne scored twice in the top of the first and added three in the second to take a 5-0 lead, but Hallsville used a big fifth inning to get back in the game.
Landon Bowden led off the Hallsville fifth with a single, and Carter Rogas and Matt Houston followed with walks to load the bases.
A sacrifice fly off the bat of Logan Jones allowed Bowden to tag from third and put Hallsville on the board, and Sawyer Dunagan followed with an RBI single to plate Rogas. A bung by Ethan Miller loaded the bases again, and Ashton Garza walked to force in Houston and make it a 5-3 contest.
Hagen Carver led off the Hallsville sixth with a double and scored on a single by Rogas, but that was all for the Bobcats.
Rogas finished with two hits for Hallsville. Blake Cox struck out seven, walked two and did not allow an earned run in 4.1 innings. Brody Slaten worked 1.2 fames, giving up no earned runs, and Grayson Werth allowed three earned runs in one inning of work.
For Cleburne, Aubrey Whitehead had a double, two singles and two RBI to pace the offense.