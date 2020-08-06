Week one of football practice isn’t over yet but Harleton athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little said he likes what he has seen from his team so far.
“It’s going really good,” Little said. “We’ve got good numbers out. We had 68 kids come out so I was really happy with that. The kids have been working really hard. We talk about it all the time, our slogan is “work wins” and these kids embrace that. They understand that’s a way of life around here. That’s what we do. We know we’re not blessed with the natural athletic ability and talent that a lot of the teams around here have but we make up for it in hard work.
“These kids have been getting after it. I know it’s only been two days but I’m just really impressed with how they done. They’ve just hit the field running and they don’t mind working. I really appreciate that but we’ve been flying around and working hard. The first two days have been really good.”
Little added it’s been good to get back to a routine after the extended break.
“It’s good to get back to a normal way of life,” he said. “It’s a sign of school starting back up and we’re getting back into things, try to work our way through this pandemic.
“Once we got back to where we could life and stuff like that, I found we really didn’t lose much,” the coach continued. “We missed a lot of strength gaining but once we got back, we weren’t far off from where we left off. Now we may have been further ahead (without the break) but we’re in the same boat as everybody else because everybody else missed the same amount of time as we missed.
“It might have made them a little hungrier because they were doing nothing for five months or whatever and now they’re ready to get back to doing stuff.”