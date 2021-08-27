Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl shared his thoughts with the Marshall News Messenger Saturday after seeing his Mavericks fall on the road to the New Caney Eagles 23-7.
MNM: What do you chalk this one up to?
JG: It’s the first game of the year. We had a lot of guys getting first-time-varsity experience. That takes time to build so we’re watching film and we’ll make corrections. I think our defense played well enough for us to win the ballgame. We only gave up nine points pretty much all game but offensively, we just couldn’t give them much help but out of all the guys who played on offense, we had one guy who started on varsity last year. We’ve got some growing pains but that’s what preseason is for. We’re going to continue to coach them up and make those corrections.
MNM: What are some of the biggest positives you can take from it?
JG: I think our defense played with great effort. Again, I think our defense played well enough to win it if we could have given them a little more support on the offensive side of the ball. There were still plenty of mistakes that were to be expected in week one of football. A lot of these kids who are starting for us this year, this was their first varsity start or first varsity experience. We expected some of this. There’s no panic button being hit. We’re going to coach our kids up until we get to a point we’re they’re comfortable to execute at a high level and that’s what we’re going to do. I think there were a couple great effort plays that we’ll make sure to point out and show the kids those types of plays, that this is what the expectation is and this is what we want it to look like and we’ve just got to coach the rest of it up. Our kids will respond. That’s what we’ve got to do moving forward.
MNM: The two halves were a lot different. Any specific changes made at halftime?
JG: Not necessarily. I think we had 11 offensive plays in the first half. New Caney did a great job of ball control. They didn’t let us have the ball very often and when we did, we didn’t capitalize on some of their mistakes. It hurt us going three-and-out. Our defense was on the field for a long time last night and with how long they were on the field, they held their own. They did a good job. We’ve just got to give them some support. In the second half, I think those lights were really bright for some of our kids and again, that’s to be expected. It’s not anything they did wrong. It’s just the nature of them being in their first varsity start. We’ve got to keep coaching them and getting them more and more comfortable with the Friday night expectation and the Friday night atmosphere. I think once that happens, we’ll continue to get better throughout the season.
MNM: What are some of the most important things to improve on this week to prepare for the Lobos?
JG: To be quite honest, I’m not too concerned with the Lobos right now. My biggest concern is fixing what we’ve got to do. Longview is going to be Longview. They’re going to do what they do. They’ve been doing it for years and John King does a great job with those guys and they’re going to be ready to play, especially when they play against Marshall. We know that. Our kids know that but I know this, if we don’t fix the mistakes that we made this week before we start worrying about that, then that won’t matter. Obviously we’re going to prepare for Longview but we’ve got to clean our stuff up. We’ve got to find ways as a staff to get kids more comfortable in certain positions and once we have that plan, we’re going to get our kids ready. We’ve got to be tough and we’ve got to be physical because if you’re not tough and physical against the Lobos, it doesn’t matter what you do.
MNM: What’s the biggest thing you’ll be working on to improve for your team? Is there one thing above the rest?
JG: We’ve got to be more physical on offensive side of the ball. On the defensive side of the ball, I think the physicality level is good. It’s not quite where it needs to be, as expected this early in the season but I think we’ve got to read our keys a little bit better and not be a step or two out of place so we can make the plays when they’re supposed to happen instead of two or three yards past where they’re supposed to happen.
MNM: Did everyone come out healthy and everything?
JG: I think so. We’ve got clinics right now. I don’t think there’s anything drastic.
MNM: You had a long road trip. How pleased were you with the support of the fans?
JG: Yeah Marshall fans are going to travel. I think it was awesome. I know our kids really appreciated all the fans that made the trip down there. That’s a long haul. To see the amount of support we had down there, especially with our band, drill team, the parents and the fans that made it down there, I think that was really positive. I think our kids were surprised in terms of travel, I don’t think they thought there would be that many Marshall fans just with how far of a trip it was but they’re very appreciative of that, for so many fans to come down so that was positive.
JG: Ultimately, I think we have the pieces. It’s just going to take time to get them comfortable. I don’t think we’re disappointed as a staff with where we’re at. I think some of it was to be expected but we’ve just got to get our kids more and more comfortable. I think our kids played hard but we’ve got a lot to clean up and that’s natural with having so many first-timers at the varsity level.