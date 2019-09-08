■ Editor’s note: The Marshall News Messenger reached out to Marshall head coach Jake Griedl for the usual Q&A about the game the night before. Griedl refused to interview but sent the following statement via text about the Mavericks after Friday’s 53-0 loss to the Longview Lobos.
“I’m proud of how these kids competed with our backs against the wall,” the text read.
“We played with the best team in Texas for a half. Our kids didn’t lose their heads in some of the extracurriculars, and kept their cool. We matured last night as a team and I’m very proud of our kids.
“There are a lot of positives. Now we move on to play Carthage.”
Marshall’s offense kept the ball on the ground in the first half and limited the amount of time Longview’s offense was on the field.
No touchdowns were scored in the first quarter and the two teams went into the locker room with a halftime score of 17-0 in favor of the Lobos.
The second half was a different story.
The Lobos got the ball to start the second half and scored on their first possession. That was followed by several other trips to the end zone as the Lobos eventually came away with a commanding 53-0 victory in the 109th meeting between the two clubs.
The Mavericks are slated to travel to Carthage to take on the 2-0 Bulldogs on Friday night.