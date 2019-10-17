Jake Griedl, head football coach of the Marshall Mavericks, went one-on-one with the Marshall News Messenger to discuss Friday’s win and look ahead to the next week.
■ MNM: Did it add another to it knowing you now own an overall winning record?
JG: No, we’re just taking one game at a time. I think our overall record isn’t indicative of how good this football team is and how good this football team can be. Not that we pay attention to the state rankings but at this point of the game, they don’t really mean anything but every now and then we kind of peak at it and right now, I think they have us at 30 in 5A Division II, which kind of shows how disconnected they are from East Texas and not really understanding who we’ve played and what not, so we’ve just got to take it one game at a time. The fact that we’re over .500 is great but we focus on going 1-0 every week and this week we’re getting ready for Nac. They’re probably the best one-win team in the state. They’re a team that has super athletic guys everywhere and they play with great physicality. It’s one of those teams that hasn’t necessarily put it all together yet for coach (Darren) Allman but when they do, you just hope it’s not against you.
■ MNM: Does it seem like those teams can be the most dangers because they’re so hungry for a win?
JG: Yeah and I’ve coached against coach Allman before when I was at Lake Travis and he was at Westlake and I know exactly what he brings. He gets his guys playing and you can just see it. Their record may not show how good and talented that football team is but compared to last year, those kids in Nac are playing so much harder and he’s starting to see that culture change. The wins are coming and you just hope it’s not against you when they put all the pieces together.
■ MNM: You were shutting them out for a while. Was it in the back of your mind to go for the shutout?
JG: Yeah you always want to blank a team but at the same time, you want to put kids in there who have an opportunity to improve, your twos and threes, just because you never know when you need to throw them into a game. For the most part, they did a really good job. That first touchdown they scored, in all reality, if we run that 10 times, 9-of-10, it’s an interception. We just missed the ball. Jaeden Knox just missed it by a hair. Then they scored the second touchdown but that was on the offense. I wanted to put our twos in a pressured situation. Normally on fourth-and-two in that field position, we’re punting but where the game was, I wanted our No. 2 offense to be in a pressured situation to have to convert on fourth down and see how they would handle it. We gave them short yardage there and they got their second one. Overall, I’m really extreme with how our defense played and how they’re playing.
■ MNM: Yeah that kind of leads to my next question. What were you most pleased with on either side of the ball?
JG: I think our linebacker play was probably the best it’s been all year on defensive side of the ball, so that was really great to see. On the offensive side of the ball, we’re just getting better at executing. The first drive of the game, Lyrik (Rawls) just couldn’t get a handle on that long throw and we ended up punting. They did a good job of keeping the ball away from us and limiting our possessions in the first half. I think we had five possessions and we capitalized on four of them. We missed a drop touchdown on the first one. The more teams we play as we get better on offense, we’re going to see that, so we’ve got to continue to capitalize on the possessions that we have and we did a really good job of that in the first half. I’m really proud of that.
■ MNM: What would you say is the biggest improvement overall as a team from last week?
JG: I just think we’re playing hard. I think we’re playing with confidence and we’re starting to see the potential of this team. We pulled our starters with about six minutes left in the third quarter and we ended up putting them back in just because I didn’t like the effort that our twos were giving necessarily. Our ones are playing hard. They’re playing physical football the way it needs to be played. The biggest thing I’m pleased about is last night we played a really clean game. That game always gets chippy for whatever reason and the kids played the game the way it’s supposed to be played last night, with none of the extracurricular smack talk and stuff after the whistle like it’s been in the past. After the game, coach (Wayne) Coleman came up to me and said, ‘Man, this is probably the most disciplined team I’ve seen for Marshall in a long time.’ Those are little things that are super encouraging outside what happens on the scoreboard. Those are the things you can build off of as a program when you’re taking a good program to try to become an elite program. So I’m really pleased with that.
■ MNM: Who would you say is your player of the week?
JG: Man, I don’t know how you don’t give it Savion. He threw for 240 and rushed for 142 and scored four total touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, I don’t know how you don’t give it to Kygze Turner. My gosh, the dude was playing ball last night.
■ MNM: You mentioned playing Nac next but it’s also your homecoming game. What’s the biggest key in staying focused and not getting distracted by all the activities and everything else happening?
JG: Yeah homecoming is a lot of fun. There are a lot of festivities and a lot of things going on that surround it but at the end of the day, homecoming happens because of the football game. We’ve got to do a good job of keeping our kids focused on, ‘They’re here for y’all. This week is about you guys. It’s about us and handling our business the right way.’ I just think it goes back to telling our kids it doesn’t matter who we play. It’s about us. That’s no disrespect to who we play, we feel like if we can focus on us and keep getting better on our responsibilities and not necessarily the team across from us, just give great effort to whoever lines up against us, we’ll have success. We’ve clinched a playoff spot. That wasn’t a goal of ours, that was an expectation of ours. We ought to be in the playoffs every single year. The fact that we clinched it, we didn’t achieve something. We just did what we were supposed to do. So now, these next three games, we’re playing three really talented teams that we have to show up and play ball. We have to take it one week at a time. If we don’t come out and play fast, they’re definitely good enough to beat us.