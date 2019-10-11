Following Marshall’s 40-21 win over the Mount Pleasant Tigers, Marshall head football coach Jake Griedl discussed the win the Marshall News Messenger.
■ MNM: The two halves were incredibly different. What adjustments did you make at halftime?
JG: They did what we feared, maybe feared is not the right word, that the defense would load the box and take away our run game and just make it difficult to get a push. As an offensive staff, we were kind of nervous to unleash Savion (Williams) in the throwing game as much as we did last night just because he’s new at that position and we didn’t want to put him into a tough situation but we decided if we’re going to be good, we need to take what people give us. They were giving us grass in the throwing game and Savion made great reads and obviously the rest took care of itself.
■ MNM: Did Mount Pleasant do anything that surprised you?
JG: No. Coach (Ritchie) Pinckard does a great job with his kids. They play hard and we knew they were going to play hard. They felt like the best way to beat us was to take away the run and they did a pretty good job of that early on, which is why we struggled, but once we kind of just let Savion’s arm loose, we started having success and that’s when our running game started having success because they had to push extra guys out there into space and that opened up the box for us to be able to run the ball.
■ MNM: What were the biggest improvements from last week to this week?
JG: I think our defense just continues to play better and better. They’re starting to figure it out and play good football. They’re coming into their own and kind of becoming the defense that we need to be. Offensively, we did a great job of coming out after having a sloppy first half and executing really well in the second. Obviously, we gave up a pick six at the end but we did well at making adjustments.
■ MNM: What were you most proud of offensively? Savion’s passing game?
JG: Yeah I think he threw with such accuracy and great reads and that can give defensive coordinators headaches.
■ MNM: How about on the defensive side, anything that really stood out to you?
JG: They played good team football, they played their gap assignments and did exactly what they were supposed to do. I mean, 4-2-5 is a bend-not-break defense, and they did a really good job of executing it last night. Mount Pleasant has some really good players. They have a really good running back and some really good athletes out in space. We did a really good job for the most part of the night of handling that and executing well.
■ MNM: What’s the biggest thing you’ll be working on this week to improve on the most?
JG: Finishing. Playing a full four quarters. The last two weeks, we’ve gotten sloppy in the fourth quarter on both sides of the ball. We’ve got to clean that up big time and finish people the right way. We have to improve on special teams, period.
■ MNM: Who would you say is the player of the week this week?
JG: Offensively, I’d say Savion. He played outstanding. Defensively, I think our corners played really good football.
■ MNM: You go to Jacksonville next to play in the newly renovated Tomato Bowl. What’s the key to getting a win there?
JG: I know it’s a really nice stadium on film. Jacksonville will give us the best they’ve got and they’ve got a bunch of athletes over there. We’re going to have to play good football and last year, it got a little chippy, so we need to make sure we handle our business and do it the right way. For the most part this season, I think we look like a more disciplined football team when it comes to all the extracurriculars after the play. So I’m proud of our kids for that and letting the pads and scoreboard do the talking more than their mouths.