Following the Marshall Mavericks 28-0 loss to the Texas High Tigers, the Marshall News Messenger caught up with Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl about Friday night’s loss.
MNM: What do you chalk this one up to?
JG: Texas High is a really good football team. This is the year they’ve kind of put it all together player-wise. They’re a good team. We did some really good things out there tonight and then there are some things that we’ve just got to clean up. We’ve got to get better and make improvements from this one and move onto next week.
MNM: Obviously the first quarter was scoreless. What was the difference between the first quarter and the rest of the game?
JG: We just had a few things go wrong. They had a big play and capitalized on a few things, on special teams. Our plan was to keep the ball out of their hands and milk the clock and ultimately make it a one-half game, a second-half game. Outside of not pointing points on the board, the first quarter was kind of what we wanted. Then they had a three or four minute span where they got a lot of momentum and capitalized on that and that’s what good football teams do. Again, kind of like what I told our kids after the game – there were a lot of good things that happened tonight. Were there some mistakes made? Sure but we’ll clean that up and there are a lot of positives that we’ve got to take note on and find a way to get better and move into a 6-0 Whitehouse team next week. It’s not going to get any easier so we’ve just got to continue to plug away and get better.
MNM: What kind of adjustments did you try to make at halftime?
JG: We did some things with our front on the defensive side of the ball and on the offensive side of the ball. We tried to spread them out a little bit. They jumped out of their three-man and went into a three-man. We would move the ball, move the ball and move the ball, then kind of shoot ourselves in the foot and again, we did some really good things. Now we didn’t necessarily capitalize on all that to put points on the board but our defense came out and played a really good second half. We gave up seven points to a really good football team and played a really second half. Offensively, we jumped back into more of what we normally do and we’d have some success but weren’t able to find pay dirt. We’ve just got to keep working. That’s all we can do.
MNM: You kind of answered my next question which – what are some of those positives you take from this?
JG: There are a couple things we really focused in on in practice defensively that our kids did. We thought the defensive line played well with some things and when our kids fit up the right gaps, we looked like a really, really good football team. Now it’s just the consistency of that. We did some things as coaches that kind of moved our mindset on some things, which helped. On the offensive side of the ball, once we got more into our normal game, we really did a good job up front, we really did. We missed a few things here and there but that’s a football game. That game could have gotten really ugly and out of hand but our kids kept fighting and that was good. I was proud of them for that. I told them that after the game and Texas High is a really good football team. They’re not picked to play in a state championship for no reason.
MNM: How do you differentiate “This is a good football team” vs. “These are our mistakes?”
JG: I don’t know if I can make that decision tonight. I think once we watch film, we can kind of see, “Oh man, they did a great job of doing this,” or the latter, “Hey, we missed this. How did we as coaches not see this?” You’ve got to see the film. I’m sure there are going to be some things where we’re like, “Oh man, we were so close there, if we had just done this or that.” Then I’m sure we’re going to see some things where it’s like, “Yeah that’s why No. 10 is going to Oklahoma. Yep, that’s why No. 41 is a Division I D-end.” I mean, it’s just a combination.
MNM: That kickoff that they recovered, what happened with that?
JG: It was just a miscommunication.
MNM: You mentioned there are things to work on this week. What are some of those most important things to work on?
JG: We’ve just got go to keep getting better at the little things, man. It’s not like there’s this earth-shattering equation to fix. We do some really good things and there are times where we make a little mistake or we’re not in the right spot at the right time or something. When you play good football teams, you can’t get away with that stuff because they’re going to make you play but overall, it’s a good football team. We did a lot of good things on the field and we just have to continue plugging away at it.
MNM: I know you haven’t watched film on Whitehouse just yet but what do you expect form them next week?
JG: I mean, they’re 6-0. They’re going to be extremely well coached. They’re going to do what they do and they’re going to do it well so we’re going to have to slow them down and we’re going to have to put points on the board and ultimately, we’ve got to find some pay dirt on offense.