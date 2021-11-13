News Messenger Sports Editor Nathan Hague caught up with Marshall head coach Jake Griedl after Friday’s bi-district win over Bryan Rudder.
MNM: This is your first playoff win as head coach. Where does it rank among your wins?
JG: As a head coach, at the top. These kids are unreal. There’s no quit in these guys. They’re constantly fighting. Our staff made some great adjustments at halftime. Our kids went out there and executed them. We knew Rudder was one of the top defenses we were going to play all year with their physicality and size. We knew it was going to be a battle and we gave them some freebies early on. Coach (Tim, former Marshall assistant football coach) George does a great job with those guys. He was here for a while and he’s the DC over there now and he’s done an unbelievable job and it showed tonight. They had a great game plan and they executed it well.
MNM: Were you surprised by their trick plays?
JG: We knew they were coming but we didn’t know when they were coming but man they sure did suck the momentum out of the place after that first play. We knew they had to gain an edge. Their defense is hot and cold at times so we knew they were going to try to steal momentum and they did. They did a good job of it.
MNM: What was the mood like in the locker room at halftime?
JG: Our kids were a little down but they knew we were in it. The first thing I said to them was, ‘Guys, we’ve been in this exact situation before and we’ve come back and won. They haven’t. They think they can hold on but we know we can come back because we’ve done it. We’ve got to take one play at a time and that’s what happened. Let’s not forget about coming out at halftime, going three-and-out and then turn it over with the knee down on the punt and then we come up with a goal-line stand and the blocked field goal. Let’s not forget about that. That gets so washed up in the game but unreal plays like that, CheChe (Domar Roberson) keeping his eyes on a tipped ball and catching it for a touchdown. Buck (Buchanan) barely missed one and has the mental capacity to put it behind him and go knock down the game winner in overtime, just overtime. It was no quit, all grit. These kids forth effort everywhere. I’m so proud of them. There were so many life lessons just from tonight’s game. It’s unbelievable, really awesome.
MNM: What adjustments did you make at the half?
JG: We made a few adjustments on defense with how we were playing leverage-wise. Offensively, we felt like we had a good game plan going in. We knew we were going to have to grind it out on the ground. We didn’t know what that was going to look like. Our plan wasn’t necessarily working, obviously, so we did some things they hadn’t necessarily seen in their district as much and that proved to help. Then at the end of the day, we had to let our players make plays and they did. They did it when we needed and it was really awesome.
MNM: Who would you say are the players of the week on each side of the ball?
JG: I think Davernious Robinson came in made some unreal plays when we needed them most, some that were really pretty and some that were ugly but got the job done in terms of pounding out and grinding out yards. I think our O-line played awesome when we needed them to the most. I think our D-line made their quarterback uncomfortable all night and that helped tremendously in the back half.
MNM: You coached against a former Marshall coach tonight in Tim George and you’ll coach against another former Marshall coach in Jarry Poth when you go up against Crosby. What’s this experience been like?
JG: I told our staff just like I told our kids – when you let emotions get involved, you make foolish mistakes. We’re going to look at everybody with Xs and Os and we’re going to attack it. Coach George, defensive coordinator for Rudder did an unreal job. He did a great job all season. The defense had given up 204 yards a game and 19 points a game. It’s one of the better defenses in the state and we know coach Poth is going to bring it. He’s going to create chaos for Crosby but we’ll get there when we get there. We’re going to enjoy this one and figure out a way.
MNM: What’s your rule for how long you can enjoy a win?
JG: Win or lose, you’ve got 24 hours to get your emotions out and then you’ve got to refocus.
MNM: Do you know the details of the next round?
JG: We’re playing Crosby at Lufkin Saturday at 2 p.m.