Moments after Marshall saw its football season come to an end, the Marshall News Messenger went one-on-one with Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl.
MNM: Obviously not the results you wanted but what do you chalk this one up to overall?
JG: It’s a tough way to end your season. The game aside, I hate it for these seniors. These played their tails off but they (Nacogdoches) made a few more plays than we made and ultimately the outcome wasn’t what we wanted but tonight was about our seniors and I don’t want to veer away from that because as much as people say what they want to say, these seniors left a lot with this program and there are a lot of single storylines with these seniors that these kids will remember for the rest of their lives and that’s what it’s all about. There are a lot of seniors who did things that maybe even they didn’t expect they could do all year long and that’s what we’re proud about. We hate it but it is what it is and I hate it for these seniors.
MNM: You had a good start to the game. Did Nac do something that surprised you or what changed?
JG: We started fast and we were getting what we thought. They didn’t really change things up, we just made a few too many mistakes and they capitalized on some things and they made more plays than us. Again, I think our kids played their tails off. I think they left it on the field but unfortunately we didn’t get the job done. I told our seniors better days are ahead. What they did for this program is extremely admirable. There are better days ahead for them. It may not feel like that for those guys but a lot of those guys have very bright futures in college football and career paths that they’re choosing and I firmly believe that the pros and cons of this season are going to travel with them and will make them better people and better young men. At the end of the day, wins and losses aside, that’s our goal as coaches. We can’t hate on them because they did leave it all out on the field and for that I’m very grateful. It’s a group of guys who have had our backs. They had each other’s backs and tonight, we didn’t play well enough to win.
MNM: Down 14-10 at half, what type of adjustments did you try to make at halftime?
JG: Again we started really fast. I think we had five possessions in the first half and the first two we got points on and the next three, we kind of had some self-inflicted wounds that cost us. We came out and started moving the ball again and kind of had more self-inflicted wounds. It was little things here and there but it wasn’t for lack of effort.
Our kids played their tails off and they made a few more plays than we did but I’m extremely proud of the effort. I’m extremely proud of the no-quit attitude in this class. That’s something we’re definitely going to build on moving forward. I’m going to miss these guys. They’re a really fun group. They’re just that type of kid you want to be around. I hate it for them but like I said at the very beginning of this, there are going to be stories a decade from now that people are talking about.
Let’s take Brent Burris. He goes and throws for nearly 2,000 yards, a kid that a lot of people in this community doubted and he went and did something a lot of people went and did something that a lot of people didn’t think he could even blink at. You have guys like A’Derrian Brooks who as a senior, kind of shows up on the scene and works his tail off, ends up starting both ways, ends up I think, being our leading receiver and led the team in interceptions too, playing both ways. You have guys like Hayden Kelehan doing the same thing. You have guys like Brayden Robbins who has been a backup his entire career and ends up being a starter on both sides of the ball and doing some really good things. You have guys like Dom (Dominique Williams) who stayed true to who he was and kept pounding the rock against all odds and set himself up for a nice college career.
You’ve got guys like Lyrik (Rawls) and Michael (Washington), I mean there are so many and there are so many cool, cool stories where kids did things that maybe other people didn’t think they could do but also they didn’t think they could do but they overcame and they grew. Unfortunately as a team, we’re not satisfied with how it ended but as a coach, I’m so happy and pleased with these seniors. I just wish it could have ended better for them.
MNM: At halftime, did you make any changes that you were planning to come out and do differently?
JG: I mean, we made some adjustments. They played their outside backers a little differently and then they adjusted their safeties and we took some more shots down field once they started tight in the box. I mean, yeah, we made adjustments. I think ultimately, they made a few more plays than we did.
MNM: How would you summarize the season as a whole?
JG: Again, 5-5 isn’t what we wanted to be but the season as a whole and knowing what these seniors put into it in a pandemic, in an inconsistent environment, I’m proud of them. I think, unfortunately, that a lot of people will say the main storyline is that we went 5-5 and didn’t get into the playoffs but there’s a lot more that’s deeper than that. The ones that know, know. The people who are truly invested and know these kids, yeah I’m disappointed, they’re disappointed, their families are disappointed, but they know they put into this program and I think when people look at it, we’re proud of these kids, 2020 has been a very strange year but these kids didn’t quit.
They didn’t stop fighting. Moving forward, we’ve got to make some changes, and we will and we’ll continue to grow on what this no-quite-senior class left us.
MNM: How soon do you plan to start working toward next year?
JG: Obviously everybody needs a break. Going through a season, whether you win the last game or you don’t get into the playoffs, every season takes an emotional toll on you, from the coaches all the way down. Everybody needs a break. We’re going to take that break and what that looks like, I’m not sure. We’re going to evaluate based off the situation. I know this though – there are a bunch of juniors who are hungry to get after it.
That’s encouraging but at the same time, we need to makes sure we make the changes we need to make and definitely evaluate the pros and cons, definitely evaluate what we could have done better as a staff, because there’s plenty. Once we look at that and start putting it on paper and start putting into ink, we’ll get after it for offseason 2021 and start moving toward that team.
I don’t want to think about that right now though because my heart is broken for these seniors. I’m going to go into that locker room, I’m going to hug their neck and tell them how proud I am of them and how thankful I am for them and try to ease the wound a little bit.