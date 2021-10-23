In the morning after the Marshall Mavericks 24-21 win over the Mount Pleasant Tigers, the Marshall News Messenger caught up with Mavs head coach Jake Griedl.
MNM: What do you chalk up this win to?
JG: The kids played until the last whistle, showed a lot of grit, played with a ton of effort. Everything you preach as a coach, our kids did in terms of all the intangibles. When you play with a high level of intangibles, effort, energy, grit, tenacity, you’re always going to give yourself an opportunity to win.
MNM: What were you telling your guys when you were down by two touchdowns?
JG: Play the next play. It’s kind of like I told the coaches at halftime, ‘If you blew 1,000 dollars at the blackjack table, you’re not going to put another thousand out there. You’re going to start chipping away at it one play at a time. Don’t get frustrated with what’s happening. Find a way to go one play at a time and get our kids to play one play at a time and they did just that. We made some great plays throughout the game, made some really timely plays and that’s what happens when you focus one play at a time. I’m really, really pleased with our kids’ effort. I’m really pleased with our special teams unit. There at the end, coach (Rafael) Thomas had some great calls on kickoff. We knew they were going to bring it out from deep in the end zone so placing the kick to a certain personnel on the field that didn’t want to bring it out, that helped us pin them deep a few times on kickoff. Coach (Quinton) Harlan’s blitz call on one of those last few plays that created a pick, we did some really good things across the boar when we needed it most. We needed a win like that. Our kids needed a win like that. Would I like to blow a team out 48-0? Sure but 24-21, grinding it out, not quitting till the very end, finding a way to make things happen, you need those. I’m very, very proud of our kids.
MNM: What would you say was the turning point of the game?
JG: Probably getting that fumble late in the fourth, which allowed us to punch it in, making it a one-possession game. That was big. Our defense just kept playing. Mount Pleasant had a great plan. Coach (Ritchie) Pinckard had a great plan for us. They were big on both sides of the ball and we knew that. All year we said Mount Pleasant was going to spoil somebody’s playoff hope because they’re a good football team and athletically, they can go pound-for-pound with anybody in our district. They just hadn’t put a full game together yet and they played pretty close to one last night. They limited our possessions. I think we had three possessions in the first half, it was just lean, lean, lean and pound, pound, pound and run the clock and it worked. The kids just made the plays at the right time and didn’t quit. I think that’s the biggest takeaway from last night. There were so many opportunities for our kids to turn it in and they didn’t. In the past we’ve seen kids turn it in but this team doesn’t, whether it’s a goal-line stand against Pine Tree, whether it’s an explosive second half against Jacksonville, whether it’s a 21-7 score with eight minutes left, they find a way and that’s awesome. It’s awesome for these kids’ sake, for the community’s sake and for the program’s sake. It’s awesome.
MNM: When that final whistle did blow, did you take a sigh of relief because ‘we escaped this’ or was it more of a celebration?
JG: I don’t know if the feeling was ‘we escaped this.’ I think it was more of, ‘we earned this one tonight.’ We knew Mount Pleasant was a good team. They lost two games this year where they had not punted one time. Sherman beat them on a last-second Hail Mary when Sherman’s head coach was rewarded a fourth timeout and that was its own debacle, then they throw a Hail Mary to win the game with no time left. They didn’t punt one time last week against Hallsville. They had five turnovers. They put the ball on the ground five times and were shooting themselves in the foot so we knew they were going to be a good team and they were probably the most physical front seven we’ve played defensively all year in terms of schematics and what they do. Man, when that final whistle blew, it was, ‘Holy cow, our kids just did this.’ We challenged them at halftime and they came out here they did it. What more can you ask for as a coach. It’s unbelievable. I’m super proud of them.
MNM: Who would you say are the players of the game on each side of the ball, including special teams?
JG: Buck Buchanan on special teams. I’m going to say the field goal unit on special teams just because it wasn’t the best snap in the world but it was there and it got to him, it was just such a high-pressured situation, right? And for CheChe (Domar Roberson) to get the ball down for Buck to get it off, then for Buck to turn around and chase a kid down for a game-saving tackle. I don’t know how you don’t say Buck for a player of the game and I think our left tackle, Connor Hagerty played an outstanding football game. Anytime we ran the ball to the left side, we got movement. There’s a lot. Andrew Paul had a huge interception at the end. Montana Warren, playing special teams, offense and defense and making plays on all of them, yeah there are a lot.
MNM: What will be the top priority that you’ll look to improve between now and Friday?
JG: I think offensively, we shot ourselves in the foot a few times. We missed a few throws. We dropped a few passes. We weren’t getting off double teams to the linebackers, which killed our running game a little bit, so just cleaning some of that stuff up. Defensively, always doing our assignment on the edge, maybe being a little downhill on the secondary level. Special teams, just clean up some of the run-throughs. There’s always work to be done and that’s what we’re looking at this morning. About 2:30 this afternoon, we’ll be done with this one and we’ll throw Hallsville on and move forward.
MNM: With Hallsville up next, what does the Harrison County rivalry mean to you?
JG: I think it goes back to our conversation we had last week about the district being more competitive across the board. Coach (Josh) Strickland over there has done a good job getting the absolute most out of their kids and they’re playing well. I think it’s probably a little heightened with our volleyball team playing really well against theirs this year. Hallsville is doing a good job across their athletic program and that’s from baseball to softball to volleyball to football. It’s a credit to Cody Farrell and his staff over there and all his coaches. It’s growing but we can’t get caught up too much into all that. It’s another football team. We’ve got to look at it in terms of an Xs and Os standpoint and find ways where we can exploit them on offense, defense and special teams and go execute.
MNM: It’s senior night and we can go into that more but how would you sum up what this senior class has meant to you and the program?
JG: No quit. Energy. Our senior class has come a long way. Our senior class is the definition of process and believing in the process and growing in the process. They’ve been instrumental to this entire program. That’s what they mean to us.