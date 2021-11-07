Hours after Marshall’s 28-7 win over Nacogdoches, the Marshall News Messenger caught up with Mavericks head football coach Jake Griedl.
MNM: What’s the status of Michael Olvera?
JG: We felt like we could have used him last night if we wanted to but the safe play was to keep him out and keep him healthy so that’s what we did.
MNM: How badly did y’all wan that shutout?
JG: Yeah anytime you can shut a team out, that’s a really good boost of confidence. We were close. I think our defense played really, really well, gave up a fourth-quarter score but they played well. They played really well all night. I’m really pleased with how they played.
MNM: How much does it add knowing you got revenge and spoiled their senior night?
JG: It’s always good to return the favor but again, our message last night was “winners win,” find a way to finish the regular season the right way. We were a team that was picked to be a fifth-place finisher in our district. By some people, we were a team that was picked to finish in fourth place. That’s been a chip on our shoulder all year. Last night was a game that in the grand scheme of playoffs and playoff seedings, it didn’t necessarily mean anything in terms of us. We were already locked in at the second-place position but winners win and that was the message to our kids – “Finish this the right way. Don’t slip up at the end,” and I thought we had a really good week of preparation. I think that showed last night. I’m just really pleased with the kids going out there, kind of like a business trip, just handling their business, doing it with great energy and effort, getting out of there with a win and now we can put district play behind us and focusing on the really, really fun stuff.
MNM: Who would you say are the players of the game on each side of the ball?
JG: I think Isaiah Alexander and Quin Hawkins played really, really good defensively, Carson Combs, those guys played really well. On the offensive side, CheChe (Domar Roberson) and Jacorey (Smith) made really big plays. I thought Collier (Slone) really operated the offense well. That’s been the fun thing these last few weeks is everyone’s getting involved. There are a lot of people who did some really good things last night. Nac was very talented. They had some really good size on both sides. Their D-line was big aggressive. Their offensive line was big and got in the way of you but I felt like we handled our own and got enough people involved. I think ultimately, we played a pretty good football game.
MNM: When is your playoff game?
JG: It will be Friday, 7:30.
MNM: What do you know about Rudder (Marshall’s bi-district opponent)?
JG: A decent amount I supposed. They have a really good defense. Offensively, their quarterback is the head coach’s kid so you know he’s going to be a player who’s coached up. I think they like to spread you out, throw the ball, spread you out and run zone on you. Defensively, they’re going to create as much havoc as possible. They’re going to bring pressure from everywhere. They’re ultimately going to try to create havoc in the backfield and they do a pretty good job doing it. They’re really athletic on the defensive side of the ball, very athletic, very big, fast, physical. On the offensive side of the ball, they’ve got some really big targets outside. The quarterback has a really good arm. They’ve got a good athlete at running back. It’s going to be good ballgame. We’re going to have to play well.
MNM: Does having this playoff game at home make up for having only four home games in the regular season?
JG: Yeah, I mean, just from how it worked out this year, no one likes having only four home games but our seniors handled their business and played well during district play and were able to lock up that home game so that’s a big deal to be able to get that fifth one.