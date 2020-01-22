Marshall’s girls soccer team came away with fourth place in its home tournament this weekend, then followed it up with a win vs. Center on Tuesday to give the Lady Mavs an overall 6-4 record.
“I think it (the tournament) helped a lot,” Lady Mavs first-year head coach Janna Duck said. “We played Crosby, a team from outside of this area and that gave us some confidence because we ended up pulling out a win against them, which was really huge. Overall, it was a great experience.”
Duck previously served the team as an assistant coach to the team, which she said has helped make the transition a smooth one.
“I think it’s been a really easy and smooth adjustment,” she said. “I’ve had all of them play for me on JV except for two and I think those two know me and my expectations, so it really wasn’t a huge overhaul or adjustment at all. It was a real smooth transition because they know how I am. So there really wasn’t that grace period of having to figure things out, which probably has helped a lot.”
One thing Duck has tried to emphasize is the importance of every player on the team.
“To me and to the girls as well, we’re a lot more team-based as far as just relying on each and every piece of the puzzle instead of focusing on the ball going through one person,” she explained. “So the focuses have been the little details and the fundamentals, as well as using everybody.
“I think our biggest strength would probably be the fact that on any given time, it’s going to be a different person that we’re relying on and the fact they come together as a unit,” Duck continued. “When one person is down or having a bad game, you can’t really tell because everybody adjusts and picks up the slack. That has been really fun to watch.”
The Lady Mavs will play their final non-district game at 5 p.m. on Friday when they play host to Waskom in a Harrison County matchup.
“We’ve really focused on setting goals, little goals that don’t seem like big deals to outsiders but are big deals to us,” she added. “We’ve really tried to pay attention to our passing and our ball control and making sure we take care of those little things so that in the bigger picture, we can adjust and get us some wins.
“Since I have been in soccer, we have not had a district win, so that’s definitely something that’s sitting on the horizon for us. We have the potential to do that. So those are some of the things we’re looking for this year.”
Marshall is set to kick off district action Friday, Jan. 31 when it plays host to Whitehouse.