Sports Editor Nathan Hague caught up with Marshall head coach Jake Griedl after Friday’s 64-21 win over Jacksonville.
MNM: You scored 43 points in the second quarter. Have you ever seen that many points scored in one quarter before?
JG: Not in Marshall. Our kids played their tails off and they executed on all three facets of the game. That was the challenge this week – can we play our brand of football no matter who lines up against us? Our kids were physical. They played with energy, they played with effort and ultimately, we accumulated points there and I’m really proud of how they played.
MNM: When Jacksonville scored the first touchdown, did you expect it to be a back-and-forth game or did you think it you would pull away the way you did?
JG: I think it was kind of just a quick slap in the face, eye-opener to the kids, like, “Hey, we’re in a football game.” They came through pretty quick and when they did, they showed that in a big way. Again, it’s homecoming. There are a million distractions. There are a lot of things for them to get involved with and have fun with, so it’s hard keeping 15, 16, 17 year-olds focused and on task but I think that was a quick eye-opener, like, “Hey, there’s a football game going on and we have a job to do.” When that happened, they turned it on, they played Maverick football. I’m really pleased with that.
MNM: How do you feel like you’ve improved the most this week from last week?
JG: I think just executing in all three facets of the game. It’s never as good as you think it is and it’s never as bad as you think it is until you watch film. There’s going to be a lot of things we’re going to see on film tomorrow morning, like, man, we really need to clean this up going into next week, and then there’s going to be things we see on film that’s like, “Hey this is awesome. They’re doing exactly what they need to do and they’re playing with great effort. We got better tonight in terms of believing in the system. In terms of the Xs and Os, we’ll look at that stuff in the morning but I’m really, proud of our kids, really proud of our coaching staff. It was a good program win. It was a good night for the Mavericks.
MNM: You had five interceptions defensively, two of which were picked off by Quin Hawkins and taken the other way. I’m guessing he’s the defensive player of the week for you?
JG: Yeah he had a pretty good night. I’m very proud of Quin.
MNM: Who would you say it is for the offensive side?
JG: I’d have to say maybe Jacorey Smith. I thought he had a really good night. Javion Morrow had two rushing touchdowns tonight. There are a lot of kids who got a lot of action and did really good things. That’s a sign of a team believing in one another and playing for one another. It’s a good problem to have when you have to go back and figure out who they player of the game is going to be. I’m really pleased with our kids.
MNM: You’ve got Texas High next week. Texas High got past Hallsville tonight but what do you see as being the key to getting a win in Texarkana?
JG: I told our kids, “Don’t get caught up in the scores. T-High is going to have their best game plan for us. We’ll start getting ready for them on Sunday and we’ll have a game plan in place. The goal next week is going to be the same goal as this week, go 1-0.