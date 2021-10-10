After watching Marshall’s game against Texas High the night before, Marshall News Messenger caught up with Marshall head football coach Jake Griedl.
MNM: What positives can you take from this game?
JG: I thought our kids played with a lot of energy and effort. I thought our kids didn’t give up. Watching film, we did some really good things. We’re going to capitalize on that, find a way to get better from it and move forward.
MNM: Did Texas High do anything that surprised you?
JG: No. Texas High did a good job. The kids played hard. Their coaches had a good plan. They were the better team last night.
MNM: How’s Michael Olvera?
JG: He’s good.
MNM: Do you expect him back next week?
JG: I do.
MNN: Who would you say are the players of the game on each side of the ball?
JG: We’re not done with film yet but I think Jacorey (Smith) played a good game on offense. Everybody did some really good things. I think defensively, Montana Warren played a really good game. There are a lot of positives from it. I don’t think the score is indicative of the game but we can’t make the amount of mistakes we made playing against a good football team. We’re going to clean it up. I’m really pleased with the effort and the energy and the no-quit attitude. That was awesome. We’ve just got to clean some things up but we will.
MNM: How pleased were you with the crowd support that made the trip?
JG: It was awesome. It always helps when you have a loud crowd behind you. Grim is a tough place to win. Grim is a tough place to play but I thought last night, our fans were outstanding. That was appreciated by the players and the staff.
MNM: How much motivation do you think this will give your team to get the bad taste out of your mouths?
JG: Yeah anytime we have an opportunity to go play another game is good. We can’t just be blowing this one off. We’ve got to find areas that we have to face and we’ve got to face them and we’re going to do that. I think there are some areas as a staff that we can do some things better. Obviously, it starts there. It starts with me. We’ve got to get our kids to play a little bit better and that’s 100 percent on me. We’ve got six more days to get that done before Whitehouse comes in here and our goal will be to go 1-0 against Whitehouse.
MNM: What will you be working on this week in order to prepare for Whitehouse?
JG: I haven’t really watched them yet so I don’t know that but the same way we’ve prepared all year. It’s not really about who we’re playing. It’s about us taking care of us. If we can clean up the things that we need to clean up and fix some of the mistakes that we need to fix, I don’t think it really matters who lines up against us. We’re going to have a good opportunity to be successful. That’s going to be the message to the staff and that’s going to be the message to the team.