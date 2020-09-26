Moments after Marshall’s 34-26 win in its season opener against New Caney on Friday night, the Marshall News Messenger caught up with Marshall ISD athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl to talk about the victory:
MNM: Were you nervous there at the end?
JG: Sure. We lost a game here in 2017 to Shadow Creek in a similar situation. So yeah, I was nervous but at the end of the day, you’ve got to put the kids in the best position, let them make the plays and they did. It’s never over until it’s over and that’s why you play it.
MNM: What did you see offensively that you liked the most tonight?
JG: Our kids didn’t give up. Our kids didn’t quit. Brent Burris, talk about pressure for a kid who’s never taken a snap and there was a lot of pressure on him, as there should be, and he handled it. He made some great throws, moved the chains and he stayed level headed and really managed the offense. I’m really proud of him.
MNM: What about the defensive side?
JG: We made plays when we needed to. It’s the first game of the year. Their running back is a Division I kid. He’s a talented player, a big bodied player, keeps his feet hot. We hit him but we’ve got to do a better job of wrapping up. A lot of times we were in the right place but it’s the first game and things happen fast but at the end of the day, we get a scoop-and-score for a touchdown, we get some great defensive stops and I’m just really, really pleased with how they played and we will get better. Wins are hard to come by in Marshall, Texas in the preseason and the fact that we got it means we’re going to enjoy it. I’m really proud of our kids.
MNM: Do you have a rule about how long you can enjoy a win?
JG: Yeah, 24 hours. Our kids will come in for 9 a.m. treatment, 10 a.m. film and our coaches by that time will have this thing broken down and be done with it and then after that, we’ll let the kids go, sit up here as a staff, eat lunch and kind of turn on our next opponent and start getting ideas before we come in on Sunday.
MNM: Did New Caney do anything that surprised you at all?
JG: No, they’re a good football team. Travis Reeves is a heck of a coach. He’s got a great staff and those kids played their tails off. I mean, they were 10-1 last year and I think they had eight of their kids back on defense. They’re a solid football team, period. It was a great test for our kids. Probably the thing I’m most proud of for our entire team is we stayed level-headed all night. There were some ups, there were some downs but we kept fight and kept clawing and we found a way to win the game. How about Buck Buchanan? How about that cat?
MNM: Yeah, I was going to ask you about him. I interviewed him when he was at Hallsville last year.
JG: Buck’s a great dude, man, an absolute game changer.
MNM: Why did he transfer over to Marshall?
JG: His family moved into Marshall and when he showed up, I was pretty excited.
MNM: What specifically will you work on to prepare for Longview?
JG: We’ve got to stop the run because that’s what they’re going to do. We’ve got to chase first downs, not touchdowns. We’re going to have to play our tails off like we did tonight and if we do that, we’ll give ourselves a chance.
MNM: How pleased were you with the crowd tonight?
JG: Awesome. It looked sold out for the capacity that we had, at least on the home side, so I’m really pleased with.
MNM: Did everyone come out healthy?
JG: Yep, some bumps and bruises but nothing a little treatment won’t fix up and get us ready to go.