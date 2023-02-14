SEGUIN — Opening up a new era for the program under new Head Coach Ashton Davis-Leveille, the East Texas Baptist University acrobatics and tumbling program won their first meet in five years. ETBU went on the road to Texas Lutheran University and came back with a 215.105-100.025 victory over the Bulldogs. ETBU is now 1-0 on the year.
ETBU started the meet out with 31.25 points in the Compulsory, gaining two 9.00-plus scores in the event. They scored a 9.45 in the pyramid heat and then a 9.15 in the toss heat. They followed with 21.35 piotns in the Acro Event. In the 5 Element, Kennedy Brady, Mary Kalafatis, Rebecca Kalafatis and Ellie Davis posted an 8.05 for the best score in the event.
Kennedy Brady, Brianna Brown, M. Kalafatis, R. Kalafatis, Macie Goff, Katie Melton and Kaylee Morton put together a 9.65 in Heat 3 of the Pyramid Event. ETBU finished with a 24.90 score to go into halftime with a 77.50 to 48.90 lead over Texas Lutheran.
In the Toss Event, ETBU added 22.30 points scoring an 8.30 in the 450 Salto. Jessica Kuhlman, Brown, M. Kalafatis, R. Kalafatis, Caylin Williams and Kendal McAdoo all helped with the 8.30. ETBU also scored at 7.65 in the Heat 3 Open Toss.
With six events in the Tumbling Event, the open pass recorded the best score of 8.325 from Goff. Goff and M. Kalafatis had a 7.45 in the duo pass while Brown scored at 7.450 in the aerial pass. ETBU came away with 41.375 points in this event.
The final event was the Team Event, where ETBU scored 73.93 points to finish with 215.105.
ETBU will be at home on Wednesday, Feb. 11 hosting Mary Hardin-Baylor at 5 p.m.