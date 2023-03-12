MARSHALL — In their second home meet of the 2023 season, East Texas Baptist University scored 221.435 points coming up short against Azusa Pacific University’s 265.200. ETBU is now 1-2 on the year.
Starting off with two 9.0-pluses in the Compulsory, ETBU scored 30.00 points in the event. They had a 9.55 in the pyramid heat followed by a 9.30 in the toss heat. They finished 6.25 points behind APU.
Moving onto the Acro event, the top heat came in the 7 Element with a 9.05. Brianna Brown, Jessica Kuhlman, Mary Kalafatis and Kendall McAdoo all helped the score. ETBU came away with 23.05 points as APU had 28.00.
In the final event before halftime, ETBU scored 27.25 points in the Pyramid Event, just missing the win as APU had 29.25. In the Inversion heat, ETBU had a 9.15. They followed that with an 8.60 in the Synchronized. Their second-best score of the night came in the Open with a 9.50. ETBU went into halftime down, 93.50 to 80.30.
In the 450 Salto, to start the Toss Event, Kuhlman, Brown, M.Kalafatis, Rebecca Kalafatis, Caylin Williams and McAdoo tied the program best for the event at 8.7. A 7.60 came in the Syncrhonized and then Kennedy Brady, Katie Melton, Ellie Davis, Zoey Conner, Mallory Golden and Jordyn Reeves scored an 8.75 in the Open.
The Tumbling event brought ETBU 45.675 points. Brown scored an 8.70 in the aerial pass as the top score in the event. Macie Goff then had an 8.15 in the Open Pass as the second best for ETBU in the event.
Finishing off with the Team Event, ETBU scored 70.41 points to finish with 221.435.
They will host Texas Lutheran University on Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. in Ornelas Gym.