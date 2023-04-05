SAINT LEO, Fla. — In their final meet of the regular season, East Texas Baptist University scored more than 200 points but fell to Saint Leo University, 243.224 to 220.680. ETBU is now 2-4 on the year.
ETBU posted four 9.0+ scores in the meet with two in the Compulsory. The Tigers scored 30.10 points in the first event with the two 9.0s. They scored a 9.20 in the Pyramid Heat and then a 9.40 in the Toss Heat.
The Acro Event brought another 9.0 as ETBU finished with 20.90 points. They received a 9.30 in the 7-Element. ETBU then scored 26.35 points in the Pyramid Event with a 9.05 in the inversion. They then had an 8.85 in the synchronized and an 8.45 in the open. ETBU trailed at halftime, 89.55 to 77.35.
The Toss Event was the closest event of the meet as ETBU was just 0.55 from winning the event. ETBU had 24.05 points to SLU’s 25.60. The top score of the event came in open heat with an 8.20.
In the Tumbling Event, ETBU scored 43.550 points. The aerial pass gained the most points with an 8.95. ETBU the scored 75.73 in the team event finishing with 220.680 points.
ETBU will participate in the NCATA Division III Meet April 13-15 at Mary Hardin-Baylor.