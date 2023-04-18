BELTON — On day three of the NCATA Division III National Tournament, East Texas Baptist University acrobatics and tumbling competed in six event finals for a chance to be the best. ETBU did just that, winning two of the events and scoring a perfect 10.0 for the first time in program history.
ETBU competed in the 7-Element, Open Pyramid, Salto Toss, Sync Toss, Open Toss and Aerial Pass. They came away with two championships in the Open Toss and Open Pyramid, with a 10.0 in the pyramid. In the Open Toss, they scored a 9.150 for the championship over Concordia Wisconsin and UMHB.
Scoring the perfect 10.0 were Kennedy Brady, Brianna Brown, Rebecca Kalafatis, Mary Kalafatis, Kaylee Morton, Macie Goff, Katie Melton and Jaiden Stroman. In the Open Toss that won the championship, the members were Brady, Melton, Ellie Davis, Zoey Conner, Kendal McAdoo and Jordyn Reeves.
It was a historic year for the program, winning three meets and going to their first-ever national meet. On Friday, they won their first-ever post-season meet against a program that wasn’t a first-year program for their third win of the year. ETBU now has four wins in the five years of the program with three coming this year under new Head Coach Ashton Davis-Leveille.