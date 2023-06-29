MARSHALL — Coming off the best season in program history, the East Texas Baptist University baseball coaching staff has been named the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Region 10 Staff of the Year. It is the second time in three seasons that Head Coach Jared Hood and his staff have been recognized as the best coaching staff in the region.
Hood and his staff were also the American Southwest Conference coaching staff of the year for the third year in a row and the fourth time in his career. They have won the award in 2016, 2021, 2022 and 2023. His staff is Associate Head Coach Tanner Matthews, Assistant Coach Tyler Bates, Assistant Coach/Director of Operations & Developmental Coach Andrew Loudermilk, and Graduate Assistant Coach Casey Combs. Also helping this year was Head Athletic Trainer Marcus Holliday and Athletic Communications Graduate Assistant Peyton Thibault.
The ABCA coaching award is voted on by select coaches in NCAA Division III on the committee.
ETBU finished the year as the third best team in the nation at the World Series and earned a final ranking of fifth in the D3baseball.com poll and sixth in the ABCA National Poll. They won 42 games, defeated no. 2 Salisbury, twice, at the World Series, won the NCAA Marshall, Texas Regional and Super Regional, and their first-ever ASC Tournament Championship.