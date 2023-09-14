Head Baseball Coach Kendrick Biggs has announced the hiring of Nikaylen Morrison as assistant baseball coach.
Morrison joins the Wildcats after coaching at Southern Arkansas University Tech and the Texas Rangers Youth Academy. He graduated from Central Baptist College with a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology and exercise sciences.
In his three seasons, he recorded six hits. Morrison also played two seasons on Central Baptist College’s junior varsity team. During the summer he played for the Sticks Baseball Academy (2018-19), the North Louisiana College League (2020-21) and the Summer League Minor League/College League affiliate Texarkana Twins (2021). Morrison played professionally with the Lake Erie Crushers in the Frontier League. He said Wiley College’s history and culture appealed to him.
“I want to come in and experience the new age history of Wiley College,” Morrison said. “I am elated to be a part of a great atmosphere.”
Morrison is the second coach on Bigg’s staff as Roderick Sherman returns for a third season as an assistant. They will guide a team returning the vast majority of its players that won 21 games last season and is coming off their first postseason berth since 2014 and first appearance in the Black College World Series.