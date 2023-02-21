MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Giving up four runs in the first three innings, No. 21/24 East Texas Baptist University had to play from behind from the beginning as they fell to Huntingdon College, 6-5. ETBU is now 2-3 on the year.
ETBU had eight hits in the game as Carson Wilson went 3-of-4 and Brett Wagner was 2-of-4. Ben Lea added two RBI, and Christopher Robinson and Parker Perez each had one RBI. Cole Godkin went five innings for the no decision with five strikeouts, giving up four earned runs. Braden Karnes received the loss in one inning of work giving up the go ahead run. Peyton Miller finished the last two innings with one strikeout and one earned run.
Huntingdon scored two runs in the first and third inning for a 4-0 lead. Lea collected his first home run of the year in the fifth inning on a two-run shot, cutting the lead in half, 4-2. Jake Miller made it 4-3 in the same inning coming in on a wild pitch. Wilson was the tying run in the sixth inning when he touched home on a fielding error.
In the top of the sixth inning, a double brought in the go ahead run for Huntingdon. They added another run in the seventh for a 6-4 lead. In the eighth, Perez had a sacrifice fly to pull ETBU to within one, 6-5. ETBU then went 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth as they fell by one run.