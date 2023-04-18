MARSHALL — Erupting for 16 runs on 18 hits combined with another strong pitching performance, East Texas Baptist University swept their fourth straight American Southwest Conference baseball series with a 16-1 win over Hardin-Simmons University. ETBU is now 24-8 on the year and 19-2 in the ASC and are now 16-3 at home.
Austin Barry continued to have a career weekend going 4-of-5 with six RBI, four runs scored, a double and two home runs. Brett Wagner followed with three hits, while Jacob Evangelista, Jordan Hara, Jase Jones, Ben Lea and Jake Miller all had two hits. Jones added three RBI and a home run as Carson Wilson and Miller posted two RBI and Evangelista, Wagner and Lea had one RBI.
Hayden Robichaux went five innings for his second win of the week, moving to 5-1 on the year. He recorded three strikeouts and one earned run on four hits. Matthew Irwin went the sixth inning, recording two strikeouts, and Trent Clark pitched the seventh with one strikeout.
HSU took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a home run, but in the bottom of the second Barry hit a home run to left field to tie the game. That started four straight innings of scoring. ETBU added four more runs in the third inning with Barry’s second home run of the day for three-RBI, making it 5-1. In the fourth inning, Barry had a double to left center field for two more RBI, making it 7-1. Jones then followed with a two-run home run, pushing the lead to eight, 9-1. Miller rounded out the scoring in the inning for the 10-1.
ETBU then scored six in the fifth inning as five different players earned a RBI for the 15-run win, 16-1.
ETBU will travel to Texas Dallas next weekend for another ASC series.