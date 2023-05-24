MARSHALL — It will be another weekend of baseball at Woods Field as No. 15/19 East Texas Baptist University will be hosting the NCAA Division III Marshall, Texas Super Regional Tournament. ETBU was selected as the host site for the Super Regional and will face the University of La Verne, who won the Birmingham, Alabama Regional Tournament.
This tournament will be a three-game series starting on Friday, May 26. The first game will be on Friday at noon. On Saturday, May 27, there will be two games scheduled, with the first at 11 a.m. and the if-game 45 minutes after the first game is done.
It will be the first meeting between the two teams as the winner will advance to the 2023 NCAA Division III National Tournament Championship round in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, June 2-8.
How They Got Here
It took two games and clutch hitting in the bottom of the eighth inning as No. 15/19 East Texas Baptist University won the NCAA Division III Marshall Regional Tournament over Trinity University earlier this month. ETBU fell in the first game of the day, 8-6, but bounced back with a 2-1 victory in the final game of the tournament. ETBU is now 38-12 on the year.
It is the first time for ETBU to win a regional tournament in their first appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Tigers are now 8-2 in their last 10 post-season games at Woods Field this year.
Brett Wagner led ETBU with four RBI on two hits and home run. Carson Wilson followed with four hits and one RBI with a triple. Both Jacob Evangelista and Jordan Hara added three hits. Evangelista and Jase Jones both recorded a RBI, too.
Jagger Neely started Game 2 receiving the no decision in the final game but adding six strikeouts and one earned run on five hits. Trent Clark received the win going the final two innings, striking out the final batter of the game for the win with only one hit given up.