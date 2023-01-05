MARSHALL — Earning respect in the South and West Regions, East Texas Baptist University baseball is in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s Preseason Poll at ranked at 21st. It is the first time in program history to receive a preseason national ranking.
ETBU is the only American Southwest Conference program ranked in the preseason poll receiving 230 votes. They are just 31 votes shy of being in the top 10. Texas Dallas and Mary Hardin-Baylor are receiving votes. Other West and South Region teams ranked in the top 25 are LaGrange (2), Trinity (3), Birmingham Southern (4), Chapman (Calif.) at fifth, and California Lutheran (20). Rounding out the top 40 is Pomona-Pitzer at 28th and Centenary (La.) is 36th.
It was a historic year in 2021 for ETBU as they won the ASC regular season championship, hosted both the ASC Blue and Gold Bracket Championship, finished as ASC Tournament runners-up, and received the program’s first-ever national ranking at 25th in the D3baseball.com poll in March. ETBU went 33-13 and won 24 ASC games.
ETBU’s 2023 schedule features No. 2 LaGrange and No. 4 Birmingham along with Texas Dallas, Mary Hardin-Baylor, and Texas Lutheran, who are all receiving votes. ETBU also plays Hendrix College (29 wins), Centenary (27 wins) and both Millikan (Ill.) and Huntington (Ala.) who posted over 20 wins last year.
ETBU’s season opens on Feb. 10 hosting Millikin in a three-game series at Woods Field.