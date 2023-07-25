MARSHALL — Success has followed the East Texas Baptist University baseball program into the summer as three student-athletes have made All-Star teams. Conner Massimini, Nick Massarini and JC Barry are all summer time All-Stars.
Massarini and Barry are both playing in the M.I.N.K. (Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas) Collegiate Summer League. Massarini is on the Clarinda (iowa) A’s while Barry is on the Nevada (Mo.) Griffons. Both made the M.I.N.K. League All-Star game on July 8 as the North played the South. Massarini was on the North team as an outfielder and Barry was a catcher on the South team.
Clarinda is currently 24-15 and in the hunt for the post-season playoffs. Massarini has played in 26 games and has a .271 batting average with three doubles and 14 RBI. Nevada is 16-26 and Barry is batting .359 with four doubles and 12 RBI.
Massimini headed to Florida to play in the South Florida Collegiate League for the Palm Beach Diamond Ducks. He made the All-Star team for the South Division and was one of two NCAA Division III players as an All-Star made up of NCAA Division I, II, and NAIA players. Palm Beach is 13-20 on the summer season and Massimini is hitting .364 with six doubles, a home run, and 10 RBI.
ETBU produced their most successful season, ever, winning 42 games and finishing third in the nation in NCAA Division III at the World Series. They won the American Southwest Conference regular season and tournament championships along with the NCAA Division III Marshall, Texas Regional and Super Regional. The national polls put ETBU at fifth in the D3baseball.com and ABCA at sixth for their final ranking for their highest ranking in program history. ETBU also knocked off the no. 2 seed Salisbury University, twice, in the World Series.