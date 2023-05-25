After their historic NCAA D3 MTX Regional Tournament win last weekend, the ETBU Tigers are hard at work preparing for their next challenge.
This post-season run has been one for the record books. In their first ever appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament, they won the whole thing, all to the cheers and support of the home crowd.
And their season isn’t over yet.
This weekend they will be at home again, facing off against the University of La Verne, who won the Birmingham, Alabama Regional Tournament. This will be a three-game series for the Super Regional Tournament.
Despite the games and stakes getting bigger and bigger, the Tiger squad isn’t letting the pressure slow them down.
“If you told me in my freshman year that we’d be winning conferences, winning regional and having a chance to go the world series. Man, it’s still unreal.” said shortstop Jake Miller.
Miller has been with the program for five years, so he knows well how special this is. He has confidence in his guys that they won’t let the moment get in the way of their performance.
“I think as long as we’re playing our game, our ball, we’ll be fine. We always say, it’s Tigers vs Tigers. As long as we don’t beat ourselves, we can win any match.”
Jared Hood, the head coach who has been with the program for 11 years, says this deep run doesn’t surprise him.
“I have known that this team is capable of going far. To see them actually do it is pretty cool.”
Having coached so many young men on the field, he knew that this roster was unique.
“They’re talented,” explained Hood, “Our depth has really helped us. We have a really good mixture of guys who have a lot of experience and young and newer guys. We have had a couple of players transfer over and help us out. We have a talented pool of freshman. Baseball aside, these guys really love each other, and that comradery has been key as well.”
Being able to host a NCAA tournament is already a big enough deal, but to win that same tournament has made this already special season even more incredible.
“This program deserves it. We work our hearts out every day, especially in the Fall. We earned every single bit of this.” explained Jace Jones, the first baseman.
Jones has been with the program for three years and he isn’t surprised that this squad is getting so far.
“The last two years we have had great squads but still lost, but we kept coming out here, staying focused and working hard. We won the conference for the first time in history, now the regionals and have the opportunity to win the Super Regional. We just keep making history. I think we have a good chance to win it all this year.”
This tournament will be a three-game series starting on Friday, May 26. The first game will be on Friday at noon. On Saturday, May 27, there will be two games scheduled, with the first at 11 a.m. and the if-game 45 minutes after the first game is done.
It will be the first meeting between the two teams as the winner will advance to the 2023 NCAA Division III National Tournament Championship round in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, June 2-8.